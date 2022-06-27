Clean Energy Company Expanding In South Carolina SolarGen of South Carolina will invest $150 million to establish a solar energy operation in Clarendon County, SC.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/06/clean-energy-company-expanding-in-south-carolina/

SolarGen of South Carolina will invest $150 million to establish a solar energy operation in Clarendon County, SC.



SolarGen of South Carolina, a clean energy development company focused on creating lower-cost, solar-electric generating facilities, will establish operations in Clarendon County, SC. The company is investing $150 million into the solar energy operation.

“Clarendon County and South Carolina Department of Commerce’s professional, prompt and business “can-do” attitude – combined with their understanding of the important role of sustainable, clean energy to its growing economic base – made selecting this Clarendon County site for our next project a perfunctory, easy decision,” said SolarGen of South Carolina President Carmine Iadarola. “We are very pleased to be part of this team to help grow the South Carolina economic base.”

SolarGen of South Carolina is building a 125-megawatt (MW) solar farm that will span approximately 500 acres in Alcolu. Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024. SolarGen also has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities.”

“Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for all types of companies continues to pay off, and SolarGen of South Carolina’s investment in Clarendon County is a testament to that,” added South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “I look forward to seeing the impact that the renewable energy industry will have in the region and across the state.”