Caterpillar Relocating Global Headquarters To Texas

Caterpillar Inc. will move its global headquarters from its current location in Deerfield, IL to the company’s existing office in Irving, TX. The construction machinery and equipment manufacturer has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the company. Illinois remains the world’s largest concentration of Caterpillar employees.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving in 2022.

Last month, Caterpillar announced an expansion at its 260,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in the City of Schertz, TX, adding 24 jobs and $24 million in state-of-the-art equipment.

TXOne Networks Expands U.S. Footprint In Texas

Also in Irving, TXOne Networks will expand its Americas operations with a new U.S. office, growing team and extended channel- and customer-support activities in the region. The new Americas headquarters is in the high-tech corridor of Las Colinas, home to several Fortune 500 companies and centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“Availability, integrity and confidentiality are crucial concerns in both IT (information technology) and OT cybersecurity for any business leader, but there remains a dangerous lack of awareness around the particular vulnerabilities of ICS (industrial control systems) and how to prevent attacks on them. It has been difficult for companies to find purpose-built OT security solutions that are specifically engineered to ensure the cybersecurity of OT devices while maintaining operations of worksite equipment,” said Dr. Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne Networks. “This market environment is driving our rapid growth in the Americas. We have assembled an experienced team with the unique expertise to help companies counter the cyberthreats that could paralyze day-to-day operations.”

The TXOne Networks Americas team is led by Jeff DePasse, who has more than 30 years of experience in high-tech sales, including 15 in direct- and channel-sales leadership in cybersecurity.

“Businesses across the most critical American industries—from manufacturing to healthcare to power and energy—are highly vulnerable to modern digital threats. Some rely on ICS that include legacy technologies designed before cybersecurity became a serious concern and the IIot (Industrial Internet of Things) gained traction,” said DePasse. “Establishing this regional presence is vital to our customers in the Americas. We are rapidly growing the team with new technical and sales experts, and building the channel to give our customers the peace of mind needed to both confidently maintain daily operations and boldly pursue future opportunities.”