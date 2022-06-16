Camp Hall: Business Benefits Of This Next-Generation Commerce Park

As a next-generation commerce park located in the fast-growing and highly desirable Charleston, SC, region, Camp Hall offers a broad range of advantages to businesses looking to open, relocate or expand operations in one of the nation’s most business-friendly environments.

Consider these advantages that Camp Hall — the No. 1 (and only ranked) commerce park in the Southeast, per Business Facilities’ 17th annual Rankings Report — can deliver for your business:

Location

Situated a short drive from thriving Charleston, SC, Camp Hall offers easy access to the global marketplace via connected interstate routes, regional airports and the nearby Port of Charleston, the deepest port on the eastern seaboard. Home to Volvo Car USA, Camp Hall also boasts a brand-new I-26 interchange that provides direct campus access, and Palmetto Railways’ new industrial line will soon connect Camp Hall to the CSX railroad. Further, the Charleston region boasts a rapidly growing, diverse workforce of over 500,000 — and that’s not counting the 40,000-plus students in the area’s colleges and trade schools.

Business Climate

Ranked the nation’s No.7 industrial park by Business Facilities magazine in 2021 — marking the second consecutive year it has received the honor — Camp Hall enjoys a great business climate, largely thanks to its location in South Carolina. Well known as a haven for business, the Palmetto State was recently chosen by industry experts participating in a magazine survey focused on corporate site selection as the top state in the nation when it comes to economic development incentives. It was also named the fourth best state for doing business in another industry magazine’s 2021 rankings, and the fifth best state for business climate in a separate industry magazine’s 2019 rankings.

Space

Camp Hall has an incredible 4.4 million square feet of land currently under construction, throughout four campuses. A breakdown, in square feet, and quick overview of the space:

Campus 1: 700,000 | With short drives to Interstate 26, U.S. Highway 175, and S.C. Highway 27, Campus 1 is ideal for access. Near Camp Hall’s multi-use trail network, it’s a great spot to offer a workforce an escape into nature.

Campus 4: 2,000,000 | This area, recently sold to Portman Industrial, has rail access and utilities in place. It's across from the Volvo plant.

Campus 5: 300,000 | Tenants will enjoy easy entry to Autonomous Drive, a main thoroughfare in Camp Hall, and I-26. Also, the campus' abundance of nature is a draw.

Campus 8 – 1.4 million | This vast tract is a favorite, with future entryway to the proposed Camp Hall Boulevard and frontage on Autonomous Drive. It's central to Volvo and Walmart.

Infrastructure

Camp Hall, which has seen over $200 million in sales over the past six months, has a range of 13- to 600-acre, build-ready tracts available right now. And with easy access to a range of enterprise-grade utilities — including onsite electric, water, wastewater and gas — plus highly enhanced communication services like fiber, wireless and Wi-Fi, it also provides the physical and technological infrastructure needed for explosive industry growth. To top all of this off, a thriving collection of small businesses and conveniences called Avian Commons is being built into the heart of the commerce park, to help the workforce balance work with the necessities of daily life. And the park’s award-winning environmental design incorporates nature trails for walking, jogging and biking as part of a commitment to supporting local ecosystems and preserving land devoted to natural growth and thriving wildlife habitats.

To see all the benefits that next-generation commerce park Camp Hall can provide to support your business’s needs, visit the Camp Hall website. To learn more about campus availability for your business plans, view Camp Hall’s available sites. And if you have any questions at all about the master-planned commerce park, don’t hesitate to contact Camp Hall today.