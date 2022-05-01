[VIDEO] Made Possible in Lehigh Valley

The region has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the nation and is just a short drive away from major mid-Atlantic cities including New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. The Lehigh Valley is the 69th largest metropolitan region in the United States, with a $42.9 billion GDP that is larger than that of Alaska, Wyoming and Vermont, as well as more than 100 other countries. Hard work is our heritage, and it's that heritage that fuels us. Learn more @ lehighvalley.org.