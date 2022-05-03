Stellantis Picks Ontario, Canada For Major Electric Vehicle Investments Stellantis will retool and modernize plants, build two new electric vehicle and EV battery technology R&D centers in Windsor and Brampton.

Stellantis will invest $2.8 billion (US) in Ontario, Canada to create a vertically integrated electric vehicle (EV) supply chain at its Windsor and Brampton plants. The Netherlands-based global automaker will retool, modernize and convert the plants into assembly facilities to produce EVs. The company will also build two new research and development centers focusing on EV and EV battery technology.

At its Windsor plant, Stellantis will build a new, flexible, multi-energy vehicle assembly line. The retooling will diversify the company’s capacity by introducing battery-electric or hybrid models to the production line to meet growing consumer demand for low-emissions vehicles.

“These investments re-affirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles that deliver on our customers’ desire for innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA – North America. “We’re grateful to both the Federal and Provincial governments for their shared vision to create a sustainable future. And to Unifor and our workforce for their support in helping ensure the viability of our Canadian operations for the long-term.”

Stellantis will also modernize its Automotive Research and Development Centre in Windsor by expanding and building two Centres of Competency. The Electric Vehicle and Battery Pack Testing Centres of Competency will establish Ontario as a major R&D hub for the company across all stages of production – from design to development. In addition to R&D, the centers will provide major opportunities for local workers, universities, colleges, and start-ups to participate in the development of Ontario’s EV ecosystem. The hubs will be central to Stellantis’ R&D operations in North America and serve the company’s worldwide needs for technology, process and product development.

At its Brampton Assembly Plant, Stellantis will install a flexible assembly line capable of producing battery-electric and hybrid vehicles. This overhaul will diversify the automaker’s capacity to meet growing consumer demand for low-emission vehicles.

Stellantis’ recent investments total nearly $5 billion and will help transform Ontario’s auto industry. This includes the company’s recent $4.1 billion joint investment with LG Energy Solution, Ltd. to build Ontario’s first large-scale EV battery manufacturing plant in Windsor.

Over the past 18 months, Ontario’s automotive sector has seen nearly $11 billion in investments for new vehicle production mandates and battery manufacturing. More than $5 billion of these investments is in transformative hybrid and electric vehicle production at Ontario assembly plants. The province has committed nearly $44 million over the next four years through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) to support innovation and transformation in its auto tech system.