Shinhwa To Invest $78M In Auburn, Alabama Expansion The South Korea-based auto parts supplier will create 42 jobs with its second facility in the Auburn Technology Park West.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp. will add a second auto parts manufacturing facility in Auburn, AL as part of a $78 million growth project that will create 42 jobs over the next three years. Shinhwa will build a new 400,000-square-foot factory across from its existing location in Auburn Technology Park West to expand output of aluminum parts and meet future demands stemming from electric vehicle production. The facility supplies parts to Hyundai’s assembly plant in Montgomery and Kia’s plant in West Point, GA.

“This new facility will give us greater capacity for aluminum automotive parts, including both die casting and machining operations, allowing us to further diversify our customer base,” said Kwi Hyun Lee, founder and CEO of the Shinhwa Group. “This increased capacity will give us the ability to provide greater support for the electric vehicle market here in the U.S.”

Since starting its Auburn facility in 2019, Shinhwa has steadily grown to meet the needs of the U.S. automotive industry, including vertically integrating elements of its supply chain and increasing capacity to support both electric and combustion engine vehicle manufacturing.

This is the second substantial expansion launched by Shinhwa since beginning operations in Auburn three years ago. In November 2021, the company announced the addition of high-pressure aluminum die casting and post-processing equipment through a $42 million expansion project.

“This is a great example of the constant innovation and advancements in manufacturing — particularly in the automotive sector — right here in Alabama,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “With this expansion, Shinhwa will have invested over $190 million and created more than 185 well-paying jobs since choosing Auburn as their first U.S. location.”

“Alabama has become a key player in the evolving global automotive industry, and Shinhwa’s continued growth in Auburn illustrates how our industry is preparing for the future,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We look forward to working with the company to support its expansion plans and fully develop the growth potential of its Auburn manufacturing operation.”

“We’re thrilled to see the success and growth Shinhwa has experienced in a few short years here in Auburn,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “The company has been a great addition to our high-tech manufacturing base, and we look forward to seeing Shinhwa’s impact grow along with its footprint.”