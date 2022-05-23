Omni Logistics Unveils 100% Renewable Energy-Powered HQ Omni Logistics establishes new wind-powered Dallas, TX headquarters near key transportation gateways; opens three other new facilities.

Omni Logistics recently celebrated the opening of its new completely wind-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX. The multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services provider’s 52,000-square-foot headquarters is strategically located near key transportation gateways including Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, and several major freeways.

Omni Logistics’ new headquarters facility houses the company’s Dallas-based corporate team of 85 employees, with room for further expansion. The multibillion-dollar company recently earned the #35 spot on Transport Topics’ Top 100 Largest Logistics Companies in North America list, and employs 4,500 workers in more than 100 offices in over 20 countries.

“We believe Omni Logistics is the first leading U.S.-based logistics provider to implement 100% renewable energy in a corporate headquarters,” said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. “As signatories to The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to leading the way to a more sustainable supply chain industry by making sustainable choices within our own business and providing our clients with the visibility and data required to identify opportunities for reducing the carbon footprint of their freight and overall supply chains. This is in response to our own values, global demand, industry demand, and employee and prospective employee demand to work for an environmentally conscious company.”

The interior of the new headquarters was designed and purpose-built to Omni Logistics’ specifications, and includes a host of features and amenities, including:

A living green wall in the shape of the Omni Logistics logo in the lobby that serves as a symbol and constant reminder of Omni Logistics’ commitment as a signatory of The Climate Pledge to a more sustainable future

A modern, semi-open seating plan which strikes a balance between collaboration and privacy

16 technology-enabled conference rooms that utilize state-of-the-art Logitech video conferencing technology to facilitate efficient and effective meetings with Omni Logistics’ employees, customers and partners around the world

A tech-enabled training facility

A Demo Room where Omni Logistics’ customers can demo new technologies and client-facing tools and provide direct feedback to the Omni Logistics technology development team

Multiple social gathering spaces that foster culture and collaboration and serve as a stage for all-hands meetings

A state-of-the-art in-house video production studio

Two wellness rooms which provide a private retreat for nursing mothers and for employees seeking a quiet place for prayer, meditation or simply to recharge

Kitchen and break areas offering healthy snacks and refreshments

Multiple outdoor deck areas for collaboration and socializing

Walking access to a variety of restaurants, bars and other recreation opportunities nearby at The Sound and Cypress Waters

Omni Logistics recently opened three additional new facilities:

San Francisco, CA: Strategically located near the San Francisco International Airport as well as the Port of San Francisco, this new 190,000-square-foot warehouse and cross-dock facility adjoins Omni’s existing 190,000-square-foot San Francisco facility, originally opened in 2018. Now with a total footprint of nearly 400,000 square feet, the facility offers comprehensive logistics services and specializes in import and export, ocean import, foreign, distribution and offshore services, and is ISO 9001:2015 and IATA certified.

Philadelphia, PA (Carneys Point, NJ): In close proximity to the Philadelphia International Airport and all major freeways, this new, highly secure 150,000-square- foot warehouse and cross-dock facility is both TSA and OSHA certified. The facility specializes in white glove services, including large-scale data centers and laboratory relocation, and value-added warehousing and distribution.

Phoenix, AZ: This 9,000-square-foot facility consists of office space for Omni Logistics' Southwestern U.S. operations.

“Omni is committed to investing in infrastructure that will facilitate the flow of our customers’ shipments,” commented Schickel. “Our new facilities answer the pressing need in the marketplace for strategically located warehouse and cross-dock spaces and will serve as gateways to major domestic and international transportation hubs.”