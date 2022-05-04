Nestlé Professional USA Investing $7.5M In Missouri Expansion Nestlé Professional USA, the out-of-home division of Nestlé, will create more than 30 jobs with its Trenton, MO expansion project.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/05/nestle-professional-missouri-expansion/

Nestlé Professional USA will invest $7.5 million to expand its facility in Trenton, MO. The expansion of the factory will create more than 30 jobs, and enable the company to meet growing demand for products for the out-of-home market.

“The pandemic has intensified the need for high quality, easy to use, restaurant products and we are confident that our solutions will continue to drive our recovery,” said Perry Miele, President and CEO of Nestlé Professional USA. “Nestlé’s investment in Trenton strengthens our market position and enhances our U.S. manufacturing capabilities. We’re excited to begin adding staff to this location to support our enhanced operations and the local community.”

Nestlé Professional produces a variety of ready-to-use products for restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more. The company’s Trenton factory, purchased in 2018, began its expansion in 2021 to support the manufacturing of the TRIO brand and its full range of dry mix products.

The facility currently produces Chef-mate products using its proprietary cooked-before-canning process, which was invented in Trenton in 1964. This unique cooking process addresses the specific needs of the out-of-home industry that utilizes large cans. The company is committed to transforming its business for the future by focusing on high-growth out-of-home categories.

“We are so happy to be part of the Trenton community and appreciate the partnership from state and local officials,” said Tyson Christy, Nestlé Factory Manager. “We look forward to contributing to the local economy and the Trenton community for many years to come.”

“Nestlé’s expansion is great news for Trenton and will positively impact the community now and in the future,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Here in Missouri, businesses are growing, creating more good-paying jobs, and further strengthening our economy. Our unwavering focus on workforce development and infrastructure has gotten results, and we’re proud to see world-class companies like Nestlé continuing to choose our state.”

For this expansion, Nestlé Professional tapped into the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) Missouri Works program. This tool helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“We’re excited for the community of Trenton and the benefits Nestlé’s growth will bring to the area,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the DED. “Leading companies invest in our state because we have the workforce, low costs and infrastructure that businesses need to thrive. It’s always encouraging to see an industry leader like Nestlé creating new opportunities for Missourians.”