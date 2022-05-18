Japan-Based Nissin Foods Expanding In Hungary By 2024, Nissin Foods will invest more than $12 million and create 20 new jobs with an expansion of its Kecskemét, Hungary plant.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/05/japan-based-nissin-foods-expanding-hungary/

By 2024, Nissin Foods will invest more than $12 million and create 20 new jobs with an expansion of its Kecskemét, Hungary plant.



Nissin Foods, a Japanese company that makes instant pasta dishes, is expanding its capacity in Kecskemét, Hungary. The project will include the installation of new machinery and equipment at the existing plant, and an expansion of the facility’s warehouse. The company will invest more than $12 million in the expansion and create 20 new jobs by 2024, while retaining 314 existing positions.

Nissin Europe was founded in the Netherlands 30 years ago and moved to Kecskemét in 2004. Since then, it has been the company’s only European production unit. Nissin exports 90% of the products manufactured in Hungary to more than 20 countries, and 54% of the raw materials used — including high quality local grain flour and packaging materials — are sourced from Hungarian suppliers.

In 2017, Nissin established a new plant in Hungary with a greenfield investment. The new production unit replaced the old factory and resulted in a significant increase in capacity, leading to the company doubling in size.

Watch the video below from the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) to learn more about the project, including comments from Nissan Foods Director Büttner Olaf detailing the benefits of the company’s location in Hungary.

Want to learn more about corporate expansion in Europe?

Considering Europe for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to European economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.