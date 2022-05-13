Four Expanding Companies To Invest More Than $104M In North Carolina In North Carolina, four expansion projects announced in the past week will bring a total of more than 530 new jobs to Cabarrus, Gaston, Nash and Scotland counties.

All announced within just the past week, four North Carolina expansion projects will create more than $104 million in investment and 530 jobs in Cabarrus, Gaston, Nash and Scotland counties.

In Cabarrus County, specialty packaging manufacturer Max Solutions, Inc. will create 150 new jobs. The company will invest more than $27 million to build a manufacturing facility in the City of Concord. Started by packaging industry veterans just last year, Max Solutions produces custom folding cartons, labels, and inserts for healthcare and consumer industries. The Concord facility will be Max Solutions’ second manufacturing facility and will cover 150,000 square feet with state-of-the-art technology to meet market demands along the East Coast.

“We are thrilled to be returning to North Carolina,” said Dennis Kaltman, President and COO of Max Solutions, Inc. “The Concord location will allow us to service our customer base in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Furthermore, this facility will have the same state of the art equipment as its sister facility in Pennsylvania, which will allow Max to service its entire customer base as necessary. We particularly appreciate the efforts of the North Carolina Department of Commerce over the past few months as we searched and identified what we believe to be an ideal facility. We look forward to partnering with North Carolina as we identify and train the skilled labor necessary to operate our facility.”

Max Solution’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the JDIG agreement authorizes potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,250,250. Cabarrus County is classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, so Max Solutions’ JDIG agreement also calls for moving $416,750 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“North Carolina’s reputation for manufacturing continues to attract entrepreneurs across all industries and Cabarrus County is the perfect spot,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “With our talent, transportation, and East Coast location, manufacturers in all phases of growth can count on North Carolina to support their success.”

Premix Group Picks Gaston County For First U.S. Manufacturing Facility

In Gaston County, plastics manufacturer Premix Group will create more than 30 new jobs. The company will invest $47 million to locate its first U.S. manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Finland-based Premix Group manufactures electrically conductive plastics and serves the automotive, diagnostics, electronics, life sciences, and other industrial sectors. The new facility will be in Gaston County’s Apple Creek Corporate Center and will include manufacturing, warehouse, office and lab space for its diagnostic testing operations.

“The new capacity will improve Premix’s global supply capability and mitigate risks in global supply chains,” says Jari-Matti Mehto, President and CEO of Premix, Inc. “With the new U.S. plant, we will improve our ability to serve our customers in the important U.S. market.”

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will support Premix’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are delighted to welcome Premix to North Carolina, where we have the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Global companies need a world-class workforce to execute its advanced manufacturing expansions and our workforce development strategies and training partnerships will help support those expansions.”

COSMOIND Sets Up Shop In Nash County

In Nash County, polyethylene infrastructure piping manufacturer COSMOIND Co., Ltd. will create 168 new jobs. The Korea-based company will invest more than $12.8 million to build its first North American manufacturing campus for industrial, natural gas, and drinking water pipes in Middlesex. North Carolina will support COSMOIND’s project with a 12-year JDIG agreement that will reimburse the company up to $1,080,000.

“It is positive news that North Carolina continues to be the top choice for international companies that want to expand in the United States,” said Gov. Cooper. “Companies like COSMOIND could go anywhere in the world, but they choose our state for its convenient location, transportation infrastructure, and skilled workforce.”

COSMOIND designs, produces, and distributes high-quality piping products including PE pipe, fittings, ball valves and installation tools. Its new location in North Carolina will be a 128,000-square-foot facility for manufacturing, warehousing, and office space in the Middlesex Corporate Centre.

“North Carolina will continue to grow its foreign direct investment if we can deliver well-trained talent,” said Baker Sanders. “Our stable manufacturing economy combined with a keen focus on creative education and training programs, are critical for the future success of global manufacturers such as COSMOIND.”

Champion Home Builders Retains, Creates Jobs In Scotland County

In Scotland County, Champion Home Builders will expand its North Carolina operations to create 182 jobs. The provider of manufactured and modular homes will invest $18.7 million into the acquisition and planned future development of a manufacturing campus in Laurinburg.

Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, builds a wide variety of manufactured and modular homes, park model, and modular buildings. Skyline Champion operates 41 manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Champion’s project in Laurinburg will expand and upgrade a facility currently operated by a competitor that’s exiting the industry, retaining existing jobs at the site in addition to the new jobs.

“With Laurinburg, in addition to our other North Carolina campuses, we are better able to serve customers throughout the region with cost effective, streamlined product offerings that are greatly needed in the current economic environment,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “We are honored that the Manis family trusted us to continue and expand the business they initially started in 1983.”

“Manufacturers continue to choose to call North Carolina home thanks to our state’s skilled and dependable workforce that can be found in rural counties like Scotland,” said Gov. Cooper. “Champion’s decision to expand in our state shows their confidence in our education systems, which continue to deliver the well-trained workers every business needs today.”

North Carolina will support Champion Home Builder’s project with a 12-year JDIG agreement with the potential to reimburse the company up to $1,352,000.

“Today’s decision by Champion helps North Carolina keep our place as the number one manufacturing state in the Southeast,” said Baker Sanders. “Our First in Talent plan for economic development, with its emphasis on training our workforce to meet company needs, will help us continue to create job opportunities for everyone.”