DC BLOX Will Invest $31.5M To Expand In South Carolina

DC BLOX, Inc. will invest more than $31.5 million over the next five years to expand its operations in Horry County, SC. The company will hire several positions to operate the specialized data center known as a Cable Landing Station (CLS).

“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth,” said DC BLOX CEO, Jeff Uphues. “We are proud to announce plans for our second data center in the state of South Carolina with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach. Our continued investments in data centers and fiber network infrastructure is a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers, and enterprises across the region, and we are thankful to the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the state of South Carolina for their tremendous support in making this project happen.”

The Myrtle Beach facility will serve as the landing point for subsea optical communication cables. It will provide power to the cables to regenerate the optical signal, host local network equipment associated with the cables, provide colocation space for cable partners and local businesses, and serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers. The new CLS will be anchored by a major hyperscale tenant with a new subsea system connecting North America’s Southeast region to South America.

DC BLOX will purchase 21.12 acres in the Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park (MBITAP) and build multiple buildings, beginning with a 40,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art data center, which will be immediately expanded based on additional customer demand. The investment includes over $31.5 million in its initial phase with a projected economic value to the region of over $400 million. DC BLOX is the first technology company to locate in MBITAP.

“The investment, technology and future growth that will accompany this project will be a game changer for the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park and the surrounding area,” commented Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. President Sandy Davis.

The Myrtle Beach facility is the second data center Atlanta, GA-based DC BLOX has developed in South Carolina. The company’s first data center opened in Greenville in January of 2022 and is already expanding to host a local enterprise customer.

“DC BLOX creating another facility in the state shows that South Carolina is on the cutting edge of technology,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We celebrate their growth in our state and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in Horry County and across South Carolina.”