Cerrowire Begins $100M Expansion Project In Alabama Copper building wire manufacturer Cerrowire will create more than 130 jobs at its new facility at the Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle, AL.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/05/cerrowire-begins-100m-expansion-project-alabama/

Copper building wire manufacturer Cerrowire will create more than 130 jobs at its new facility at the Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle, AL.



Cerrowire has launched an expansion project near its Morgan County factory, where it will build a 270,000-square-foot facility to produce metal clad cable in Alabama. The copper building wire manufacturer is investing more than $100 million in the project. The new facility at the Morgan Center Business Park in Hartselle will allow the company to extend its product offerings for its retail and electrical distribution partners.

“We are looking forward to Hartselle being the strategic location that is a perfect fit for our major new venture and to the creation of over 130 jobs to support this growing community,” said Cerrowire President Stewart Smallwood.

“The State of Alabama, Morgan County, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and City of Hartselle are excellent partners in creating an environment for our business to flourish,” Smallwood added. “Our workforce is dedicated to our growth and the production of high-quality products.”

Headquartered in Hartselle, Cerrowire also has plants in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, and Utah.

“It’s always great to see a company like Cerrowire launch plans to expand their operations in Alabama,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Cerrowire is a top-class manufacturer, and its growth project in Hartselle will bring high-quality jobs and expand the operation’s capabilities. Those are positive developments for the community and the state.”

The new facility will incorporate advanced systems and equipment, allowing the company to further its commitment to high quality and cost control.

“Cerrowire’s significant investment in this new Alabama facility will position the company for future growth while also providing a meaningful financial boost to the Hartselle area through the creation of new jobs and opportunities,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“We are proud to partner with Morgan County Economic Development Association and Alabama Department of Commerce to help support companies like Cerrowire create job opportunities and investment in the region and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development.