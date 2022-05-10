Business Facilities Introduces LiveXchange Emerging Industries Business Facilities is expanding its Business Facilities LiveXchange franchise with the introduction of LiveXchange Emerging Industries.

RED BANK, NJ – Coming off the overwhelming success of its signature Business Facilities LiveXchange event this past April in Charlotte, NC, Business Facilities announced today the expansion of the franchise with the introduction of LiveXchange Emerging Industries.

Taking place November 16-18, 2022 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, FL, LiveXchange Emerging Industries will bring together decision-makers from high-growth industries such as cyber security, plant-based foods, bio/pharma, and transportation with economic development organizations from across North America.

“For the past 18 years, Business Facilities LiveXchange has connected economic developers with companies searching for locations for their expansion or relocation projects,” said Ted Coene, Chief Business Officer of Business Facilities. “With the explosion of high-growth industries like healthcare/medical technology, sustainability, blockchain and others, there’s a real need for companies in these sectors to find locations that can support their growth. LiveXchange Emerging Industries is the ideal venue to connect these companies with potential suitable locations for their businesses.”

In addition to one-on-one meetings between economic developers and company decision-makers, LiveXchange Emerging Industries will feature an Executive Conference Program with content focused on site selection strategies for these high-growth industries, and multiple networking events.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.