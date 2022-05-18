Better Buildings Initiative Creates More Than $15B In Energy Savings

Organizations participating in the Better Buildings Initiative have achieved $15.3 billion in energy savings since President Obama announced the program in 2011, according to the program’s latest progress report.

Through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) public-private partnership, more than 900 businesses, state, and local governments, utilities, housing authorities, and other organizations pursue ambitious energy, waste, water, and/or greenhouse gas reduction goals and share their solutions. The resulting savings represent 155 million metric tons of carbon emissions, or roughly the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by 20 million homes in one year.

The 2022 Better Buildings Progress Report, released today during the program’s annual Summit, summarizes the achievements of Better Buildings partners, which include 36 of the country’s Fortune 100 companies, 10 of the top 25 U.S. employers, and more than 100 state and local governments. Together these companies represent 14% of the American manufacturing energy consumption footprint and 13% of total commercial building space.

Decarbonizing America’s building sector is a key part of President Biden’s plan to reach a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

“Leading companies, state and local governments, and other organizations are working with DOE’s Better Buildings program and have committed to using less energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and sharing the solutions that work,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This year’s progress report underscores the incredible impact of those commitments in decarbonizing the sectors responsible for over 35% of America’s emissions. Our partners are leading the way to a prosperous clean-energy economy and a healthier planet.”

Highlights from the 2022 Better Buildings Progress Report include: