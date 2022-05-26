Apple To Expand Operations In Ireland Tech giant Apple will make room for up to 1,300 employees with an expansion of its Cork, Ireland operations.

Apple will expand its operations in Cork, Ireland with the addition of a new campus building at its Hollyhill campus that will create extra capacity to accommodate 1,300 employees. Construction of the four-story office building should be completed by mid-2025. The facility will run on 100% renewable energy, thanks to solar panels on all new structures. Apple plans to provide employee transport services and green communal spaces for its growing workforce.

“We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus,” said Apple VP of European Operations Cathy Kearney. “We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organizations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers.”

Apple first established operations in Cork in 1980, and has continued to invest in the location over the past 41 years. The company currently employs about 6,000 people in the region, according to IDA Ireland.

This latest announcement comes on the heels of Apple’s recent opening of its European Engineering and Test Facility in Cork. The first of its kind in Europe, the facility will test and analyze Apple products for all of Europe.

The project is further evidence of Apple’s strong commitment to Cork, and a strong endorsement of Ireland as a prime location for leading global technology companies to establish and successfully grow their operations, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“Apple was a trailblazer in technology at the time they established operations in Cork and their presence here gave, and continues to give, confidence to many more global tech companies to locate in Ireland,” said Martin. “It is most encouraging to see them continue to invest in their Cork site.”

“Apple continues to be a standard bearer in technology, constantly innovating and evolving their products to keep ahead in an extremely competitive marketplace,” commented Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar. “The benefit of their presence, not only to Cork but to the surrounding counties and the whole of Ireland, in terms of job creation and contribution to regional and national economies has been enormous. I wish the team every continued success with this expansion, which once built, will accommodate 1,300 employees.”

According to IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan, Apple’s Cork site has made a substantial beneficial contribution to the company’s global success.

“The impact of a company with this longevity in terms of reinvestment over 4 decades, job creation, innovation and acquired expertise is huge,” he commented. “It extends way beyond its own campus to the hundreds of companies and merchants of all sizes, right across Ireland, who derive benefit from their presence here. It is the reason why Apple was the recipient of IDA’s inaugural ‘Special Recognition Award’ in 2021, which recognises the contribution of our clients to Ireland.”

