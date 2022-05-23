Agilent Technologies Will Invest $7M In Delaware Expansion Life sciences company Agilent Technologies’ investment in Delaware will transform its Little Falls site into a world-class R&D lab.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has opted to modernize and expand its existing Little Falls, DE office and lab campus in response to growing worldwide demand for the company’s analytical laboratory consumables products. One of Delaware’s largest private-sector employers, Agilent is a global analytical instrumentation development, life sciences and manufacturing company.

Agilent plans to invest more than $7 million to upgrade the functionality of its Little Falls R&D and applications development labs at the three-story, 354,000-square-foot Wilmington-area site. The investment will fund a complete redesign, demolition, construction and outfitting of the existing laboratories.

“Agilent has a long and successful history in the State of Delaware, and this investment in our laboratories will enable world-class R&D for the fast-growing biopharma market, while expanding and supporting our Delaware-based team,” said John Gavenonis, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Chemistries and Supplies Division. “Delaware is the right place for this R&D investment.”

Agilent has operated in Delaware for more than 20 years. The decision to update its existing facility reflects confidence in the state’s business environment and workforce. To supplement the company’s investment, Agilent applied to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of $93,330 and a Capital Expenditures Grant of $210,000 from the Delaware Strategic Fund.

“We are excited for Agilent Technologies’ expansion and modernization of their lab space, bringing new jobs to their facilities in New Castle County,” said Governor John Carney. “Delaware has a long tradition of expertise in the field of chemistry. This investment shows that Delaware remains a leader in innovative development.”

Agilent employs more than 800 workers at Little Falls, located in unincorporated New Castle County, and additional employees at its manufacturing location in Newport. The Little Falls renovation and expansion project will result in the company further expanding its workforce.

“This another great example of investment in New Castle County where businesses have the access to talent and an incredible life sciences ecosystem,” said County Executive Matt Meyer. “We applaud Agilent Technologies on its commitment to New Castle County and the job creation that will result.”