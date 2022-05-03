05/2/2022

3M To Invest $58M In Nebraska Expansion

3M will create approximately 50 new jobs as it expands production of its respiratory and hearing protection products in Valley, NE.

3M To Invest $58M In Nebraska Expansion

3M will create approximately 50 new jobs as it expands production of its respiratory and hearing protection products in Valley, NE.


https://businessfacilities.com/2022/05/3m-investing-58-million-nebraska-expansion/
3M will create approximately 50 new jobs as it expands production of its respiratory and hearing protection products in Valley, NE.

3M will invest approximately $58 million to expand its plant in Valley, NE to expand production of its respiratory and hearing protection products. The 80,000-square-foot expansion will create around 50 new jobs at the facility. 3M acquired the Valley site in 1979 and it currently employs about 560 people.

“Our colleagues at 3M’s Valley plant have played an important role providing critical supplies to frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Matt Huset, plant director at 3M Valley. “We’re pleased to announce this investment in our growth in Nebraska which will allow us to further meet demand for personal safety equipment for the United States.”

3M Valley
The 3M Valley facility helped the company meet unprecedented demand for PPE as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: 3M)

As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR™ hearing protection products in 3M’s Personal Safety Division. The additional investments and jobs will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to help meet customer demand. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.

3M will work with the state of Nebraska on the expansion through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in the state by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

“We are excited for this investment in our growth at 3M Valley to further help customers in need of personal safety protection in two key product portfolios,” said Ray Eby, president, 3M Personal Safety Division. “We want to thank the state of Nebraska and the NDED for their collaboration so far in this expansion.”

“We are proud to call 3M Valley a neighbor for more than 40 years and are excited to support 3M in its plans to expand its Valley plant and create jobs,” said Anthony L. Goins, Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development.  “The ImagiNE Nebraska Act was specifically made to help companies like 3M grow and expand in Nebraska.”

3M Valley produces most of the products for the 3M Personal Safety Division, and the facility played a significant role in helping the company meet the unprecedented demand for PPE as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considering Nebraska for your company’s corporate expansion or relocation project? Check out our Nebraska Incentives and Workforce Development Guide.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© businessfacilities.com
MORE STORIES

[VIDEO] Las Colinas, Irving, Texas: A City Built For Business

Texas
Centrally located in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Irving-Las Colinas is recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” with more Fortune 1000 global headquarters per capita than any other city in Texas.

Systems Group To Create 60 Jobs With Arkansas Expansion

Manufacturing
Systems Group's El Dorado fabrication and machine shop expansion will participate in the AEDC’s Advantage Arkansas program.

Summit Polymers Will Invest $37.5M In Kentucky

Automotive
Tier-one automotive supplier Summit Polymers will locate its third Kentucky facility in Anderson County, and create 218 new jobs.