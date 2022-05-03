3M To Invest $58M In Nebraska Expansion 3M will create approximately 50 new jobs as it expands production of its respiratory and hearing protection products in Valley, NE.

3M will invest approximately $58 million to expand its plant in Valley, NE to expand production of its respiratory and hearing protection products. The 80,000-square-foot expansion will create around 50 new jobs at the facility. 3M acquired the Valley site in 1979 and it currently employs about 560 people.

“Our colleagues at 3M’s Valley plant have played an important role providing critical supplies to frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Matt Huset, plant director at 3M Valley. “We’re pleased to announce this investment in our growth in Nebraska which will allow us to further meet demand for personal safety equipment for the United States.”

As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR™ hearing protection products in 3M’s Personal Safety Division. The additional investments and jobs will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to help meet customer demand. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.

3M will work with the state of Nebraska on the expansion through the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in the state by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

“We are excited for this investment in our growth at 3M Valley to further help customers in need of personal safety protection in two key product portfolios,” said Ray Eby, president, 3M Personal Safety Division. “We want to thank the state of Nebraska and the NDED for their collaboration so far in this expansion.”

“We are proud to call 3M Valley a neighbor for more than 40 years and are excited to support 3M in its plans to expand its Valley plant and create jobs,” said Anthony L. Goins, Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “The ImagiNE Nebraska Act was specifically made to help companies like 3M grow and expand in Nebraska.”

3M Valley produces most of the products for the 3M Personal Safety Division, and the facility played a significant role in helping the company meet the unprecedented demand for PPE as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.