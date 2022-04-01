ZIN Technologies Expanding Operations In Northeast Ohio Developer of space flight hardware ZIN Technologies will create 125 new jobs at its its Middleburg Heights, OH facility.

Developer of space flight hardware ZIN Technologies will create 125 new jobs at its its Middleburg Heights, OH facility.



ZIN Technologies will add 125 new positions and invest $740,000 in an expansion of its Middleburg Heights, OH headquarters. The minority-owned provider of advanced engineering services and product development solutions for NASA, DoD, and private industry has received approval for tax credit assistance from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD). ZIN Technologies currently employs more than 200 workers in the state.

The expansion project supports the recent announcement that ZIN Technologies has joined a founding leadership team that will establish the George Washington Carver (GWC) science park in Low Earth Orbit with Nanoracks-Voyager. The GWC science park will reside on Starlab, the first ever free-flying commercial space station. The Starlab GWC Science Park is the world’s first-ever science park in space.

ZIN Technologies has provided space science facilities and operated them in orbit for NASA since 2001. It currently operates two major facilities on the International Space Station (ISS). The company will develop the customer research and lab hardware in collaboration with Nanoracks-Voyager and Lockheed Martin. Two other founding members of the leadership team will also provide expertise to this public private partnership with NASA: the Ohio State University (OSU) and the Universities Space Research Association (USRA).

“ZIN is honored to be part of the founding leadership team and to continue its work developing, integrating and operating space science systems providing commercialization of science and technologies for use on earth and systems for manufacturing of high value materials utilizing the unique environment provided by Low Earth Orbit,” said Chief Operating Officer Dr. Carlos Grodsinsky.

Local, regional, and state economic development partners – including the city of Middleburg Heights, ODOD, JobsOhio and Team NEO – worked with the company to expand at its Middleburg Heights headquarters.

“Middleburg Heights City government regularly collaborates with ZIN Technologies to ensure the company’s continued success in our community, and we are excited that this growth opportunity will bring new investment and jobs to the City of Middleburg Heights and the State of Ohio,” said Middleburg Heights Mayor Matthew J. Castelli.

“As home to such legends as Neil Armstrong and John Glenn, it is fitting that ZIN Technologies’ expansion in Ohio is advancing the next generation of technology that NASA, the Department of Defense, and private industry will deploy in outer space,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “ZIN Technologies’ investment in Northeast Ohio brings 125 good-paying jobs, further strengthening Ohio’s aerospace and aviation sector.”

“Born out of NASA Glenn Research Center, we’re delighted that ZIN Technologies continues to grow and thrive here,” added Bill Koehler, Team NEO’s CEO. “The Northeast Ohio Region is in the top 2% of U.S. metro markets with active businesses in the aerospace industry. We can say with full confidence that we have the resources and talent to ensure ZIN Technologies’ continued success here.”