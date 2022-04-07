Two U.S.-Based Companies Expanding In Cork, Ireland In Cork, Ireland, financial services provider Remitly will create 120 jobs, smart network control solutions company NS1 will create 30 jobs.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/04/two-u-s-based-companies-expanding-cork-ireland/

In Cork, Ireland, financial services provider Remitly will create 120 jobs, smart network control solutions company NS1 will create 30 jobs.



Two United States-based companies will expand in Cork, Ireland, creating a total of 150 jobs.

Seattle, WA-based financial services provider Remitly Global, Inc. will create 120 jobs over the next six months with an expansion of its strategic operations in Cork. The digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families established its Fraud and Compliance Centre of Excellence in Cork in June 2020, and currently employs more than 100 workers there.

“As Remitly continues to grow, we’re incredibly excited to nearly double the size of our talented team in Cork this year,” said Rene Yoakum, Chief Customer and People Officer at Remitly. “We are working to transform the way immigrants send money globally and doing it in a way that is truly customer centric. We look forward to welcoming 120 new Remitlians to the team who share our passion for serving customers, solving fascinating problems and having fun with talented colleagues.”

“We’ve already hired 110 employees in Cork and are currently recruiting for 120 additional roles, growing the Cork team to 230 team members this year,” said Fiona Nagle, Director, Global Risk Operations. “The opportunity to build the Cork team with local, and customer-focused talent is exciting.”

Remitly will occupy space at Penrose Dock, a new Grade-A office complex at the heart of Cork’s new docklands. The company plans to hire Customer Protection Associates, Customer Success Team Managers, Program Specialists and Compliance Analysts.

“Congratulations to the Remitly team on this expansion, which will see the creation of 120 new jobs at the company’s office in Penrose Dock,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar. “Great news for Cork and I’m sure the company will have no problem filling the new roles with the wealth of talent in the area. The very best of luck.”

“IDA Ireland has supported our team in a business-friendly environment and has a strong record of collaboration found here,” commented Dermot Kennedy, Director, Ireland Operations. “Industry alignment is also key and we have been able to partner with University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology, which is exciting for us as we look to our future in Cork.”

“Today’s announcement by Remitly is very good news from a company that has experienced rapid growth in recent years,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan. “Remitly’s presence in Cork strengthens the South West region’s FinTech cluster. Its plans for its Fraud and Compliance Centre of Excellence is a strong vote of confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the region. I wish Remitly the very best with this expansion.”

NS1 Expands Global Presence In Cork

New York-based tech company NS1 will establish operations in Cork, as part of a move to expand its global presence. The smart network control solutions company plans to hire at least 30 computer engineers from various backgrounds and levels of expertise over the next two years.

NS1 is scaling up its cloud-based NS1 Connect platform which orchestrates critical control points to understand, automate, and secure digital interactions. The Irish Government is supporting the project through IDA Ireland.

“When locations for expansion were initially explored by NS1, Cork was top of the list for me based on the incredible success I’ve had establishing centers of excellence here in the past,” said David Coffey, NS1 Chief Product Officer. “The type of talent I’ve seen in the Cork market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand.”

A key component of NS1’s expansion is building an engineering center of excellence, where NS1 can access and grow local talent interested in challenging work and in making a meaningful impact to the evolution of the company’s products. Ireland stood out as an exceptional source of skilled, diverse and passionate talent, well-versed in cloud development and innovation. Beyond offering senior tech opportunities, the company will train emerging tech talent in the latest cloud technologies and advanced programming languages such as Go.

“This announcement from NS1 will see the creation of 30 new roles over the next two years to help expand its Connect platform,” said Varadkar. “It’s great news that the company has chosen Cork for this expansion, once again highlighting the rich pool of talent available in the area. This new facility will play a key role in the expansion of NS1’s global engineering presence and I wish the team all the best in this exciting new chapter.”

NS1 supports a hybrid working model, with remote work options available, but will also secure office space in Cork City to provide an innovative, highly collaborative work environment. As NS1 expands its EMEA presence, complementing its sales-focused London team, Ireland will serve as a hub for future hires throughout Europe. Growing the Ireland site is targeted to grow NS1’s global engineering presence, working in close collaboration with other sites in the U.S. and Vietnam.

“The decision by NS1 to establish in Cork City is terrific news and a welcome addition to the South West region’s strong Technology cluster,” said IDA Ireland’s Head of Regional Business Development Ray O’Connor. “Winning jobs and investment in regional locations continues to be a priority for IDA Ireland. I wish NS1 every success with this expansion.”

Want to learn more about corporate expansion in Europe?

Considering Europe for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to European economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.