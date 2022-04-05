StarKist, Embody Grow Corporate Headquarters In Virginia Starkist and Embody will each expand their corporate headquarters in Virginia, creating a total of more than 160 jobs.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/04/starkist-embody-grow-corporate-headquarters-in-virginia/

Starkist and Embody will each expand their corporate headquarters in Virginia, creating a total of more than 160 jobs.



In Reston, VA, StarKist Co. has opened its new corporate and administrative headquarters. The facility will house more than 70 employees. Founded in 1917, StarKist is best known for its tuna products and its mascot, Charlie the Tuna®. The company also sells salmon and chicken products.

“StarKist is proud to make Reston our official global headquarters,” said Andrew Choe, President and CEO of StarKist Co. “We would like to thank Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing support throughout this process. I believe the move to Virginia will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees, as well as an opportunity to expand the StarKist business in the years ahead.”

The new office features a custom Charlie the Tuna® mural by artist and Charlie the Tuna® historian, Joe Wos, as well as an open and contemporary floor plan, a collaborate/creative space, a large employee lounge, and a 28-seat boardroom.Washington DC-based and minority-owned design firm sshape designed the new headquarters, and Regency Commercial Construction was the General Contractor.

“Thank you to StarKist and its leadership for their investment in Fairfax County and Virginia,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Relocating the headquarters was a complex decision, and we appreciate the vote of confidence in our business climate to help the company grow and thrive. I also want to thank the company for the professional, organized and collaborative way it approached this decision. It was a pleasure to work with them.”

“I’m pleased to welcome StarKist to Virginia and include this important company as a member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce network,” said Barry DuVal, President and CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to engaging with StarKist representatives on Blueprint Virginia 2030 Executive Committees to include Corporate Sustainability & Environment and the Workforce & Education Committee. I commend StarKist for their corporate citizenship through investing in statewide initiatives and supporting local communities. StarKist is a great addition to Virginia’s business climate.”

Sports Medicine Company Expands Norfolk Headquarters

In the City of Norfolk, Embody, Inc. will invest $5 million to expand its headquarters at Innovation Research Park at Old Dominion University. The medical device company, which develops novel collagen-based technologies for soft tissue repair, will add 10,000 square feet to increase research and development capabilities. The expansion will create 92 new jobs.

“Building Embody in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically within the City of Norfolk has proven to be an advantage for us,” said Jeff Conroy, Founder and CEO of Embody. “It only makes sense that we expand this relationship as we prepare for significant growth. The advantages for us include access to a technical workforce, strong academic and clinical research partners, our DARPA/DOD partners, and an investor base committed to funding innovation and breakthrough healthcare.”

“Embody’s growth in the City of Norfolk demonstrates the strength of research and development, higher education resources, and talent the Hampton Roads region offers innovative medical technology developers,” said Gov. Youngkin. “We look forward to seeing this homegrown Virginia company’s far-reaching impact, advancing the sports medicine field in our Commonwealth and beyond.”

“Embody’s next-generation platform for the repair of tendon and ligament injuries has the potential to significantly improve human health and recovery, and we are proud that this cutting-edge company was founded in Virginia as a startup and continues to flourish,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The City of Norfolk and the surrounding region provide the assets and workforce pipeline to support Embody’s mission, and we thank the company for creating high-quality jobs and boosting the local economy.”

VEDP worked with the City of Norfolk to secure the project for Virginia and will support Embody’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Embody was recently selected to participate in VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year global export acceleration program that provides participating companies with assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their export goals.