04/5/2022

[QUIZ] How Well Do You Know Alabama?

Take our latest quiz to test your knowledge of the state of Alabama as it relates to economic development & state resources. Can you get 100%?

[QUIZ] How Well Do You Know Alabama? - Business Facilities

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© businessfacilities.com
MORE STORIES

[VIDEO] Port Laredo, Your Business Partner at the Border!

Texas
On the U.S./Mexico border, commercial vehicle imports at the Laredo, Texas Port of Entry rival Detroit’s automotive trade industry. Bring your manufacturing investment to this southern hub on the U.S. automotive corridor!

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Invests $29M In Arizona

Advanced Manufacturing
The 65-acre Mesa, AZ greenfield site will serve as the new base of operations for JX’s North American and European semiconductor materials business.

Linking The Global Supply Chain

Cover Story
A number of states are now in the matchmaking business, all trying to help companies solve their increasingly complex and demanding supply chain issues.