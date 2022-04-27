04/28/2022

MoboTrex Relocation Bringing 110 Jobs To Pflugerville

The traffic control systems company will invest $13 million to relocate its regional headquarters to Pflugerville, TX. 

Traffic control systems company MoboTrex will invest $13 million to relocate its regional headquarters to Pflugerville, TX. 


MoboTrex, Inc. will invest $13 million to expand into a 130,000-square-foot facility in Pflugerville, TX. The Davenport, IA-based manufacturer of traffic control systems will employ a total of 110 full-time workers at the facility within five years.

MoboTrex will relocate its operations from Austin to the One Thirty Business Park in Pflugerville. The project will expand the capacity for MoboTrex’s manufacturing and distribution of signalized intersection systems.

To support the project, the Pflugerville City Council approved an economic development performance agreement between the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation (PCDC) Board of Directors and MoboTrex. The agreement offers the company a relocation grant of up to $150,000 based on its planned investment and job creation.

MoboTrex Pflugerville, Texas
(Photo: MoboTrex, Inc.)

“MoboTrex is focused on delivering products and services to our customers in the most cost-effective manner possible. With the assistance of PCDC and our planned relocation to the Pflugerville community, we believe that MoboTrex will be able to continue our legacy of U.S.-based manufacturing in a more cost-effective manner than our present location provides,” said Staci Lange, MoboTrex Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to working with PCDC and the Pflugerville community to attract and retain quality employees who will contribute to our long-term success and that of the community.”

“We welcome the regional headquarters for MoboTrex to the City of Pflugerville and look forward to the continued expertise and technology they will provide for traffic control systems in the region and throughout the nation,” said Amy Madison, PCDC Executive Director.

In addition to a strong workforce, Pflugerville’s proximity to three major highways —including SH-130, SH-45, and I-35 — provides quick access to major metros Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Access to Austin Executive and Austin-Bergstrom Airports also played a key role in the decision, according to company officials.

