MDA Unveils Ontario Global HQ, Space Robotics Centre Of Excellence MDA's nearly $80M City of Brampton facility will be home to Canadarm3 and over 700 highly-skilled employees at the forefront of the global space economy.

MDA Ltd. will invest nearly $80M million (US) to build a new global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, Ontario. The facility will support the company’s ongoing growth and lay the groundwork for long-term success in the evolving commercial space robotics market. MDA provides advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry.

MDA’s new facility will be home to Canadarm3 and employ over 700 highly-skilled workers. The 200,000-square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art labs, manufacturing, R&D, and assembly, integration and test facilities. The Centre of Excellence will also house a unique Space Robotics Mission Control Centre, enabling MDA to provide critical on-orbit operations capabilities to commercial and government customers worldwide.

“This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise, while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology,” said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA.

The creation of the MDA Centre of Excellence for Space Robotics – which is currently under construction with the lab slated to be operational by the end of 2022 – will be supported by a nearly $20 million grant from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The project is also supported by the City of Brampton Economic Development Office and Kaneff Group, a Brampton-based development, construction and property management company.

“Ontario is home to the brightest talent and a thriving innovation ecosystem that make projects with incredible companies like MDA, a global leader in the space robotics industry, possible,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Today’s investment will strengthen Ontario’s vibrant advanced technology sector, create exciting new jobs and ensure that scientific breakthroughs will continue to be made in our province.”

“Investing in innovation is key to Ontario’s economic growth, and with today’s announcement, Brampton is positioned to continue playing a leading role in the province’s high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and MPP for Brampton South. “Our government is investing in technology today to build the Ontario of tomorrow—and made-in-Brampton innovation from leading-edge companies like MDA will be a major contributor to the growth of Ontario’s aerospace sector and beyond.”

“Brampton is in the midst of an exciting transformation, and together with our partners, we are developing our city into a major innovation hub,” said Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton. “That MDA has again selected Brampton as the home to its new headquarters speaks to our city emerging as a global leader in innovation and technology. We are honored to have them here and look forward to the economic impact this will have on our community.”

MDA has been located in Brampton for more than 50 years and will be joining industry leading corporate neighbors including Medtronic, Canon, Air Canada, Loblaw and the Kaneff Group at its new site.