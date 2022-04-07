Mars Wrigley To Invest $175M In Kansas Expansion The expansion will support Snickers, Milky Way and 3 Musketeers production at the chocolate manufacturer's Topeka, KS facility, and create more than 100 jobs.

Mars Wrigley will invest $175 million in an expansion of its Topeka, KS chocolate manufacturing facility. The project will expand SNICKERS® production, bring MILKY WAY® and 3 MUSKETEERS® to the site, and add new equipment to allow for greater efficiencies in packaging processes. The expansion will create more than 100 new jobs this year.

“We thank the city of Topeka, Shawnee County, and the state of Kansas for their continued partnership and support,” said Brian Pardo, Topeka Site Director, Mars Wrigley North America. “We’re proud to bring better moments to the Topeka community, and along with our investment, will continue our work with local organizations including Junior Achievement, the Topeka Zoo and Washburn Tech.”

“It is exciting to see the expansion of the Mars Wrigley factory here in Topeka,” said Mike Padilla, Mayor of Topeka. “This expansion means more jobs in our community. I join others by celebrating this economic development achievement, and I look forward to seeing the new expansion come to life.”

In Topeka, Mars Wrigley produces iconic treats and snacks including M&M’S® Peanut, TWIX®, SNICKERS® along with latest addition of MILKY WAY® and 3 MUSKETEERS®. With its latest investment, Mars Wrigley will have created around 500 jobs and invested over $750M since joining the community in 2014.

“The team at Mars Wrigley has proven to be an incredible partner since the factory opened in Topeka in 2014,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “They have already created over 400 jobs in our community, and this new expansion and investment will grow that number substantially, introducing new lines of production for Shawnee County. GO Topeka is thrilled with the progress, and we look forward to supporting their growth in the future.”

“The Mars company has already made a powerful impact on Shawnee County,” said Aaron Mays, Shawnee County commissioner. “This new investment in our community is further validation that operating in the Topeka area is good for business. We look forward to watching the Mars plant grow and prosper for years to come.”

Construction on the site has begun and is expected to be completed next year.

