March / April 2022 Issue (Volume 55, Number 2)

First Word: The Times They Are a-Changin’

Bob Dylan wrote that famous song in 1964, but those lyrics still resonate today. All it took was a global pandemic and, most recently, the first major military conflict in Europe in more than 75 years to show just how vulnerable the global supply chain has become. And suddenly the supply chain was turned upside down.

A broken supply chain can lead to disastrous consequences such as lack of inventory, inflation and potentially recession. And now it has forced major manufacturers to rethink how they bring products to the market.

Tesla has managed to avoid the brunt of the crisis in semiconductor supply by building its own supply chain. When Tesla built its Gigafactory in Nevada, the goal was to control its battery supply chain and not rely on foreign parts. This decision gave Tesla more control over its software and battery components and provided the company with inherent flexibility which other manufacturers didn’t have.

Now others have followed suit. GM is working with a list of semiconductor companies on co-development, sourcing and manufacturing, helping to drive predictability in the supply chain. As Buckley Brinkman, CEO for the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity (WCMP) notes in our cover story this month, “you need to keep your manufacturing on your own shores and build up your inventories.”

Of course, the best part of keeping manufacturing and the supply chain on our shores is the increase in jobs that will benefit the economy. More job opportunities aligned with the manufacturing industry, which has long been a desired goal, could be an unintended consequence of the pandemic and supply chain shortage. And it could lead the United States back to a time when manufacturing was the biggest job producer in this country.

The more things change, the more they stay the same…