Hyundai Will Add First EVs To Alabama Production Lineup With a $300 million investment, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) will begin building electric vehicles and create 200 jobs at its Montgomery plant.

Automaker Hyundai will begin building the hybrid version of its Santa Fe sport utility along with the first electrified Genesis GV70 SUV as the Montgomery, AL factory expands its U.S. production to include electric vehicles. To accommodate the growth, Hyundai will invest $300 million and create 200 jobs at its only U.S. manufacturing center.

This latest milestone for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) was made official after the recent signing of a project agreement with Governor Kay Ivey at the state Capitol. As part of the project, HMMA will begin plant expansion projects ranging from additional warehouse space to enhanced assembly processes to support electric vehicle production.

“Hyundai Motor Co. is taking its first steps in electric vehicle production in the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members’ skills in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama,” said Ernie Kim, HMMA’s president and CEO.

“Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it’s been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company’s continued investments in Alabama,” said Gov. Ivey. “Hyundai’s new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state’s auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama. This is another major milestone for our friends at Hyundai.”

Production of the Santa Fe Hybrid will begin in October 2022, and the electrified GV70 will roll off the assembly line in December 2022. These clean mobility vehicles will join the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and the Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle on the Montgomery assembly line.

The introduction of EV production at HMMA positions the Montgomery plant for the future in an industry that is rapidly shifting its production focus to electric models, according to Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“With this EV expansion, Hyundai is again demonstrating that Alabama’s auto sector is concentrating on what the future holds for the industry and that it will continue to evolve to meet all challenges,” said Canfield. “This is an exciting development both for Hyundai and for our dynamic automotive manufacturing sector.”

Hyundai has invested $1.8 billion in the Alabama operation, which currently employs over 3,200 full-time workers. The addition of the Santa Fe Hybrid and the electrified GV70 will strengthen HMMA’s position as a preferred employer in Montgomery and continue to increase high-quality jobs at the plant and throughout its supplier base.

Cedric Campbell, chair of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that HMMA has expanded over 15 times since April 2002, when the automaker announced its plans to make the city its North American industrial home.

“Partnership and teamwork are key to this kind of economic growth, and we are grateful for the impact this kind of investment will have on the entire region,” Campbell said.