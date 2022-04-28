Jack Link’s Manufacturing Facility Bringing 800 Jobs To Georgia The meat snack maker will invest $450 million in its new manufacturing facility at the I-75 GRAD Certified Site in Houston County.

Meat snack maker Jack Link’s will create 800 jobs and invest $450 million as it expands to Georgia with a new manufacturing facility in Perry. Wisconsin-based Jack Link’s will build the production facility on 120 acres in the I-75 GRAD Certified Site in Houston County. It is slated to be operational at the end of 2023.

“We are excited to partner with the State of Georgia and Houston County on this state of the art facility,” said Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s. “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in Perry for the long term and are committed to becoming a strong community advocate.”

“When I ran for governor, I promised to bring opportunities to all parts of our state, especially the rural communities that have been overlooked in the past,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Today is the latest fruit of our hard labor. Thanks to Jack Link’s, 800 quality jobs and $450 million in investment from a great, family-owned company are on their way to this region. By taking advantage of the state’s award-winning workforce program, Quick Start, I am confident that Jack Link’s will find success here as they work to meet consumer demand and quickly fill the available positions with hardworking Georgians.”

Houston County’s I-75 GRAD Site is a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified park. To earn a GRAD program certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing the GRAD certification program with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve.

“We are excited to welcome Jack Link’s to Georgia and look forward to a long and productive partnership with one of the most recognizable brands in the food industry,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The most important aspect of long-term health and prosperity in our rural communities is economic investment and job growth. It is particularly gratifying to see the work we’ve put in with partners across the state continue to attract generational investments into communities like Perry. Congratulations, and welcome home to Georgia!”

“We are proud to have a company of this caliber choose Houston County for the addition of their largest manufacturing facility to date,” said Development Authority of Houston County Chairman Ben Hulbert. “From our first meeting with the company, we were struck by their relationship-driven approach in fulfilling their vision to be the ‘World’s #1 Protein Snacking Company.’ The company’s values closely align with the character of our community. This project is an example of a supportive group of community leaders representing Houston County, the City of Perry, the Houston County School District, Central Georgia Technical College, and other key stakeholders partnering with a premier company; with the ultimate goal of bringing quality jobs to our citizens. We are excited to see the relationship with Jack Link’s continue to grow as they become our neighbors and friends.”