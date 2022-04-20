Encina To Build $1.1B Advanced Manufacturing Facility In Pennsylvania Encina will create 300 new jobs in Northumberland County, PA; UnityLab is relocating its headquarters to Sullivan County.

In Point Township, PA, Encina Development Group will invest $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility that will create 300 new full-time jobs. The proposed state-of-the-art facility, dubbed The Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, would be the first in the region to use advanced technologies to convert post-consumer materials into feedstock that can be used to manufacture thousands of new products.

“Increasingly, customers are demanding sustainable practices across the product supply chain and life cycle,” said David Roesser, chief executive officer of Encina. “The feedstocks we manufacture reduce waste, offset the need to produce virgin materials and help manufacturers achieve carbon neutral goals as we transition to a circular economy. Pennsylvania’s access to markets and skilled workforce presents an ideal opportunity for investment and we’re committed to being an engaged partner as we build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with the local community and businesses.”

The Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility will process 450,000 tons of post-consumer materials per year, diverting the vast majority from landfills and away from incinerators. The Northumberland County facility will reduce the need to produce new plastic from oil and gas resources, providing circular solutions to customers committed to reducing their impact on the environment to build a circular economy.

“I’m pleased by Encina’s commitment to Pennsylvania with this investment,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Not only will they be creating new, good-paying jobs, but they’re committed to doing it with an innovative approach that will lessen their impact on the climate and sustain a brighter future for all of us.”

According to an analysis by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, the construction and operation of Encina’s facility are projected to inject more than $2.1 billion into local and state economies over the next five years. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2022, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by fall 2024.

“Encina’s advanced manufacturing facility is exactly the type of investment we work to attract,” said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE Economic Development Pennsylvania. “Northumberland County is at the heart of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing renaissance with new technologies and a number of educational opportunities for relevant certifications and advanced degrees to train our local workforce for these next-generation jobs. They will be an excellent regional partner and we look forward to the benefits this facility will bring to the environment, local communities and regional economy.”

New England-Based UnityLab Moves Headquarters To Pennsylvania

In Sullivan County, UnityLab will create 63 new jobs and relocate its New England-based headquarters to Pennsylvania. UnityLab is acquiring Hoffman-New Yorker and its existing 76,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Dushore, Cherry Township.

“We are thrilled to establish the new headquarters of UnityLab in Sullivan County,” said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of UnityLab. “Our entire team is very grateful for the tremendous support we have received to make our relocation and redevelopment efforts possible. We are excited to bring new jobs to the area and become a positive member of our new community.”

UnityLab received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $189,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $158,000 workforce development grant to help train workers. The company has committed to investing more than $2.8 million into the project, creating at least 63 new jobs and retaining 16 existing jobs statewide over the next three years.

“This project will provide a huge boost to the regional economy in Sullivan County,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania has so much to offer to businesses that are looking to expand here or relocate their operations to the commonwealth. My administration will continue to make strategic investments in projects like this that will help create new jobs, retain existing ones, and support solid employers for years to come.”

UnityLab makes commercial appliances including commercial laundry machines, steam pressing equipment, and boilers for small businesses.