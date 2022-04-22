Distribution, Food Processing Projects Bring 190 Jobs To South Carolina Sagebrook Home will create 117 new jobs in Berkeley County; Palmetto Gourmet Foods will create 73 positions in Saluda County.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/04/distribution-food-processing-projects-bring-190-jobs-to-south-carolina/

Sagebrook Home will create 117 new jobs in Berkeley County; Palmetto Gourmet Foods will create 73 positions in Saluda County.



Sagebrook Home will create 117 new jobs with a $80 million investment in Berkeley County, SC. Located in Summerville, Sagebrook Home’s new 500,000-square-foot facility will serve as a state-of-the-art distribution center for the company’s home décor and wholesale operations. Operations are expected to be online in May 2022.

“As Sagebrook Home continues to grow, the decision to distribute from both the East and West Coasts seemed a natural evolution,” said Sagebrook Home Co-CEO Justin Kachan. “With the rising cost of shipping, there was no better time to add bicoastal distribution. This new distribution center gives us the opportunity to implement the latest in technology and keep Sagebrook Home a force in the HOME category.”

The global home décor brand’s portfolio includes over 10,000 products including furniture, accessories, wall art, garden décor, lighting and more.

“With its proximity to Interstate 26, Interstate 95 and the Port of Charleston, Berkeley County is the ideal place for a business to get their product to marketplaces all over the world,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today’s announcement by Sagebrook Home is a testament to our strong logistics network that helps make South Carolina the ideal destination for businesses.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

“Sagebrook Home’s decision to locate a new distribution facility in Berkeley County is reason to celebrate,” said-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “This announcement speaks volumes to our state’s logistics advantages, infrastructure and business-friendly environment.”

“SC Ports is thrilled to handle goods for Sagebrook’s first East Coast distribution center,” commented SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome. “This impressive home décor company will benefit from SC Ports’ creative supply chain solutions and expansive port infrastructure. Sagebrook’s new furniture distribution center builds on Charleston’s centrality to the furniture and home goods segment.”

Organic Ramen Noodle Maker Grows In Saluda County

In Saluda County, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc. will expand its operations and create 73 new jobs with a $11.6 million investment. The producer of innovative, sustainable ramen noodles already employs approximately 200 workers at the facility. The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are thrilled to be in South Carolina and part of a community that has been involved in farming and food production for generations,” said Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc. CEO Dr. Reza Soltanzadeh. “True to our core values, we take pride in developing and mass producing affordable, quality food – particularly now – at a time when food inflation is the cause of distress in so many families nationwide. In addition to our investment of $45 million to date, we are undertaking a further investment of $11.6 million to meet the growing demand for our products.”

Palmetto Gourmet Foods is the innovator and producer of the world’s first high protein organic ramen noodle, sold under the Chef Woo brand and the popular Ramen Express brand. Both products are available nationwide in over 11,000 stores, including major retailers such as Walmart and Costco. These products are also being exported coast-to-coast in Canada, with growing international demand.

With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to partner with local and environmentally friendly suppliers and use recyclable packaging. With its Chef Woo product, Palmetto Gourmet Foods has created an affordable, convenient, shelf-stable and planet-friendly instant protein meal that can help in the fight against protein malnutrition both domestically and on a world scale.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Saluda County to assist with the cost of building renovations.

“We are excited to see one of our existing industries growing here in Saluda County,” said Saluda County Council Vice Chairman Justin Anderson. “I am thankful for these new job opportunities for our citizens and the capital investment that will help strengthen our tax base.”

“It’s exciting to see an existing industry in our region grow with new capital investment and jobs, and for that we are grateful,” said Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury. “Congratulations to Palmetto Gourmet Foods and Saluda County on today’s news.”