Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Plans $57M Expansion In Georgia

Numerous sustainable features will be included in the new Global Innovation facility, including natural light in offices, laboratories, and collaboration spaces, with floor to ceiling windows in many areas. Construction debris will be segregated to facilitate recycling or disposal as appropriate.

“Boehringer Ingelheim’s expansion in Athens-Clarke County demonstrates their ongoing commitment to innovation, engagement, and talent development in our community that reflects the company’s global leadership in animal and human health,” said Mayor Kelly Girtz. “Boehringer Ingelheim recognizes the strength of Athens-Clarke County as a bioscience and research hub with vibrant quality of life, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Since 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim has invested more than $100 million in its Georgia facilities and grown its employment in the state by more than 200, including its vaccine-manufacturing and research site in Athens, its U.S. headquarters office in Duluth, and its poultry vaccine-manufacturing site in Gainesville. The company employs a total of more than 1,200 people in Georgia. Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health business has grown to encompass seven sites, including three in Georgia.

“Through the successful growth and addition of companies like Boehringer Ingelheim, Georgia continues to establish itself as a growing hub for research and innovation within the life sciences industry,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Boehringer Ingelheim has long been an important part of our life sciences community in Georgia, leveraging innovative connections and resources across the University System of Georgia to perform cutting-edge research into the prevention and treatment of animal diseases. It is always exciting to celebrate growth within an important existing industry, but even more gratifying when the work being done in Georgia could potentially have such a far reaching impact.”