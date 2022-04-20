Anne Cosgrove Named Editorial Director Of Business Facilities Anne Cosgrove, most recently the Editorial Director of sister publication Facility Executive, has joined the Business Facilities team as its new Editorial Director.

RED BANK, NJ – Anne Cosgrove has joined the Business Facilities team as its new Editorial Director.

Anne was most recently the Editorial Director of Facility Executive – the sister publication of Business Facilities – where she led the brand’s editorial mission since 2012, writing for facility management leaders who work in a variety of industry sectors and locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“In my previous role, I observed the impact of world events, economic changes, and environmental concerns on real estate decisions and operations,” she said. “At this pivotal time in economic development, I’m excited to join Business Facilities. Our editorial team will continue to deliver corporate site selectors and site consultants the information and insights they expect in order to make informed and profitable location decisions.”

“Anne is the perfect person to lead the editorial direction of Business Facilities,” said Ted Coene, Chief Business Officer of Business Facilities, and Co-President of Group C Media. “She has the experience and know-how to deliver the content that our audience needs in order to make smarter location choices, and I couldn’t be happier that we promoted from within a woman that will steer the flagship brand of Group C Media for years to come.”

To contact Anne, email [email protected] or call 732-559-1250.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.