Aligned Completes Chicago Hyperscale Data Center Campus Aligned Data Centers launched its Chicago Hyperscale data center campus as it broke ground on a second, adjacent facility.

Aligned Data Centers has completed the first phase of its 220,000-square-foot hyperscale data center campus in Chicago, IL. Aligned ORD-01, a 48 MW data center (expandable to ~60 MW), launched simultaneously with the groundbreaking of a second, adjacent facility, ORD-02. Upon completion, Aligned’s 18.5-acre Chicagoland campus will offer two multi-story facilities and 100+ MW of capacity.

“Chicago’s centralized location, long-haul connectivity, and access to renewable energy options make it an ideal geostrategic destination for hyperscalers and multinational enterprises to deploy their mission-critical infrastructure,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Bringing one hyperscale data center online the same day that we break ground on a second facility is a testament not only to the demand for Aligned’s adaptive and sustainable data center platform, but to our ability to deliver infrastructure at the velocity our customers need it, even in a supply-and power-constrained market such as Chicago, anywhere in the world.”

Aligned’s Chicago data centers combine its patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, which going forward is the company’s data center design standard. The Delta³ cooling system allows customers to ExpandOnDemand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity, which also enhances sustainability.

Strategically positioned at the convergence of more than 12 metro, long haul and international fiber networks, ORD-01 and ORD-02 will offer customers extensive local and global connectivity options in support of a rapidly transforming digital economy. With direct access to existing power and municipal utility resources, Aligned’s Chicago hyperscale data center campus will draw redundant, critical power with 108 MW total capacity.

Chicago’s low utility costs and attractive tax incentives, including exemptions from sales and use tax for qualifying data centers, provide competitive advantages to Aligned’s customers who will benefit from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Data Center Investment program. Aligned received approval to participate in the data center tax exemption program last year, enabling it to offset the costs of construction and equipment purchases in exchange for bringing a large-scale investment to the area.

Aligned is also building a new waterless hyperscale data center campus in the Phoenix Metro Area and is the third deployment of approximately 270 MW of planned new development for Aligned in 2022.