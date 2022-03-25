Williams-Sonoma Will Create 2,400 Jobs In Arizona The home furnishings retailer plans to open a new 1.25-million-square-foot fulfillment and distribution center in The Cubes at Glendale.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has leased a 1.25-million-square-foot facility in Glendale, AZ that will serve as a fulfillment and distribution center. It will serve all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, and Williams Sonoma. The home furnishings retailer expects to create more than 2,400 jobs at the new facility by 2027.

Expected to be operational by fall of 2022, the new facility is located in The Cubes at Glendale within the Loop 303 Corridor. Williams-Sonoma will join manufacturing and distribution companies that call Glendale home, including Nestlé, Ball, Red Bull, Amazon and Mark Anthony Brewing.

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s new facility is a great addition to Arizona,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Our state proves once again it is a premier logistics hub capable of supporting some of the world’s most prominent companies.”

“We are excited to welcome Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s new distribution facility to Glendale,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “By expanding its operations to Arizona, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is creating thousands of jobs, furthering Glendale’s reputation as a robust distribution hub.”

“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home-furnishings retailer,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “I am proud that they have chosen to join Glendale’s impressive list of distribution facilities. Their presence in our City will make a positive impact in the communities we serve with their plans to employ more than 2,400 people.”

“The addition of this Williams-Sonoma distribution center in Greater Phoenix is a testament to the infrastructure and connectivity of the region and its ability to meet the needs of industry leaders,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “This is yet another victory for the West Valley, bolstering our regional economy with thousands of new employment opportunities.”