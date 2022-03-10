Ultra Clean Expansion To Create 100 Jobs In Ireland To support the global semiconductor industry, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. will establish an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre in Cavan, Ireland.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCT) will create approximately 100 jobs by establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) at the IDA Ireland Business & Technology Park at Killgarry, Cavan. The project is a key milestone in UCT’s global expansion plans in support of surging demand in the semiconductor industry.

Part of UCT’s Services division, the Ireland ATCC will provide ultra-high purity tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services to chip makers and equipment providers. Cavan, Ireland will be UCT’s 15th Services site and will primarily support Intel Corporation and other European-based customers.

“As a worldwide leader in ultra-clean parts cleaning and analytics, we are proud to partner with IDA Ireland to expand our global footprint and advance our leading-edge technology,” said Bill Bentinck, President UCT Services. “This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to better serve and deliver value to our European customer base and capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Ultra Clean Holdings to Cavan, where the company will have a rich talent pool to choose from to fill these 100 new jobs,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, Leo Varadkar TD. “Semiconductor chips have become essential to our everyday lives and that dependence is only going to grow. This Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre is a really welcome addition to the thriving semiconductor industry here – an industry which we are keen to expand further. I wish the team all the very best.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “This is a most welcome investment for Ireland, for Cavan and the North East region. UCT’s manufacturing and analytical capabilities will add to the level of expertise within the semiconductor sector here and positions the region to capture further such investment. IDA Ireland’s strong focus and commitment to winning investments for regional locations continues. I wish UCT every success here.”

Construction of the 57,000-square-foot manufacturing facility has begun, and is expected to be completed and operational in the third quarter of this year. Jobs at the new facility will include engineering, manufacturing, facilities, on-site shipping and receiving, quality control, sales, and customer service positions.

