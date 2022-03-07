TQL Plans to Expand Cincinnati Region Headquarters Campus

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest freight brokerage firms in North America and Cincinnati’s largest private company, will invest $18 million to expand its Ivy Pointe headquarters campus in Union Township, OH. TQL expects to add an additional 1,000 jobs in Clermont County, generating $60 million in new annual payroll.

This is the company’s third expansion in the region since 2019.

“TQL was founded in Cincinnati in 1997,” said TQL President Kerry Byrne. “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th year as a business than through this significant expansion. Thank you to Governor DeWine, REDI Cincinnati, JobsOhio, Clermont County and Union Township for their continued support.”

“As one of the nation’s largest freight brokerage companies, TQL has been an integral part of making Ohio a leader in logistics,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The company’s continued growth since opening in Cincinnati in 1997 and their continued investment in the Cincinnati region is an outstanding example of how businesses can thrive in Ohio.”

“TQL is an innovative company that employs over 3,000 Ohioans across eight locations in the state,” said JobsOhio President & CEO, J.P. Nauseef. “Twenty-five years of TQL’s continued investment and job growth are helping Ohioans find their version of the American Dream.”

“With its third expansion since 2019, TQL continues transforming into one of the pillar companies in southwest Ohio through its local investment and further demonstrates that the Cincinnati Region is a destination for businesses,” said Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati President & CEO Kimm Lauterbach.

“REDI Cincinnati has been fortunate to close nearly 400 projects in southwest Ohio since 2014 and, in terms of both new jobs and payroll created, this project by TQL ranks as the second-largest headquarters expansion in southwest Ohio’s history,” Lauterbach continued. “REDI is not only grateful for the commitment of TQL but is also gracious for the efforts of each of our partners – Gov. DeWine, JobsOhio, Clermont County and Union Township – for their collaboration on this project.”