Spotit Picks North Carolina State University For First U.S. Location

Belgium-based Spotit has selected Raleigh, NC for its first U.S. location, and has opened an office on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus. Spotit, which offers a portfolio of cybersecurity technologies and services, will create more than 100 jobs over the next five years at an average wage of $86,449.

Spotit will be located in the Raleigh Founded space in the Partners I building on Centennial Campus. The company chose this location due to its mix of industry, academia and government sectors working together to solve challenges. Spotit aims to tap into NC State’s globally recognized expertise in cybersecurity, with plans to join the university’s Secure Computing Institute and the Computer Science Department’s ePartners Program.

“NC State’s Centennial Campus is a hub for dynamic public-private partnerships,” said NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We are thrilled to welcome Spotit to Centennial Campus and look forward to collaborating on new and innovative cybersecurity breakthroughs.”

Leading Spotit is NC State Alumnus Uly Grisette: “To be able to utilize the talent pool and resources at NC State and in Raleigh was a big driver for us choosing Centennial Campus over other large metropolitan markets. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and offering our world-class networking and cybersecurity solutions to the growing needs of our domestic and international clients.”

NC State’s Partnerships Office worked with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Wake County Economic Development, Wake Technical Community College, Research Triangle Regional Partnership and the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce to support Spotit’s expansion.

“We are excited that Spotit will be joining the ever-growing roster of international businesses that call Wake County home,” said Michael Haley, executive director, Wake County Economic Development. “Our readily available talent pipeline, innovation ecosystem and quality of life make this area ideal for global companies of all sizes.”