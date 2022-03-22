03/23/2022

Spotit Picks North Carolina State University For First U.S. Location

Cybersecurity provider Spotit will create more than 100 jobs over the next five years on NC State’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh.

Spotit Picks North Carolina State University For First U.S. Location

Cybersecurity provider Spotit will create more than 100 jobs over the next five years on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh.


https://businessfacilities.com/2022/03/spotit-picks-north-carolina-state-university-for-first-u-s-location/
Cybersecurity provider Spotit will create more than 100 jobs over the next five years on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh.

Belgium-based Spotit has selected Raleigh, NC for its first U.S. location, and has opened an office on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus. Spotit, which offers a portfolio of cybersecurity technologies and services, will create more than 100 jobs over the next five years at an average wage of $86,449.

Spotit will be located in the Raleigh Founded space in the Partners I building on Centennial Campus. The company chose this location due to its mix of industry, academia and government sectors working together to solve challenges. Spotit aims to tap into NC State’s globally recognized expertise in cybersecurity, with plans to join the university’s Secure Computing Institute and the Computer Science Department’s ePartners Program.

“NC State’s Centennial Campus is a hub for dynamic public-private partnerships,” said NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson. “We are thrilled to welcome Spotit to Centennial Campus and look forward to collaborating on new and innovative cybersecurity breakthroughs.”

Spotit North Carolina
(Photo: Wake County Economic Development)

Leading Spotit is NC State Alumnus Uly Grisette: “To be able to utilize the talent pool and resources at NC State and in Raleigh was a big driver for us choosing Centennial Campus over other large metropolitan markets. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and offering our world-class networking and cybersecurity solutions to the growing needs of our domestic and international clients.”

NC State’s Partnerships Office worked with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Wake County Economic Development, Wake Technical Community College, Research Triangle Regional Partnership and the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce to support Spotit’s expansion.

“We are excited that Spotit will be joining the ever-growing roster of international businesses that call Wake County home,” said Michael Haley, executive director, Wake County Economic Development. “Our readily available talent pipeline, innovation ecosystem and quality of life make this area ideal for global companies of all sizes.”

Considering North Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to North Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© businessfacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Business Facilities Selects Myrtle Beach, SC To Host 2023 LiveXchange Event

Event News
Business Facilities LiveXchange, the annual deal-making event for site selectors and economic developers, will take place April 24-26, 2023.

The Last Word With Mark Williams, Strategic Development Group

The Last Word
Even in the age of COVID-19, the process of selecting the right site for a business remains a crucial part of business activities across the country.

Virginia’s El Koubi Accepts 2021 State of the Year—Best Overall Business...

Press Releases
Business Facilities magazine recognized the Commonwealth of Virginia for its commitment to building a strong business environment in 2021.