South Carolina Lands More Than $47M In Foreign Direct Investment In Oconee County, CurTec will invest $13M in its first U.S. manufacturing plant. In Lancaster County, U.S. Strapping Company will invest $34.6M and create 63 jobs.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/03/south-carolina-lands-more-than-47m-in-foreign-direct-investment/

In Oconee County, CurTec will invest $13M in its first U.S. manufacturing plant. In Lancaster County, U.S. Strapping Company will invest $34.6M and create 63 jobs.



CurTec, a manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance packaging, will establish its first United States manufacturing operations in Oconee County, South Carolina. The Rijen, Netherlands-based company will make a $13 million foreign direct investment (FDI) in the project, and create 32 jobs over the next five years.

CurTec is establishing manufacturing operations in the U.S. to increase capacity, in support of growing demand.

“By starting manufacturing in the U.S., CurTec is taking the next step in strengthening our market position, increasing our service level to new and existing customers and decreasing the carbon footprint of our operations,” explained CurTec CEO Bart van Berkel. “We are excited with the opportunities that Oconee County presents with a talented workforce, a strong commitment to technical education and wonderful location with recreation opportunities providing a rich quality of life. We look forward to becoming a partner and sought-after employer in the community.”

CurTec, a Good Manufacturing Practice Certified (GMP) company, makes plastic drums, pails and jars for leading pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and food ingredients companies. The company will conduct blow molding, injection molding, assembly and distribution operations at the Oconee County facility. Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023.

“South Carolina’s friendly business climate and talented workforce continue to attract companies from around the world,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We welcome CurTec and the 32 new jobs they will bring to the Palmetto State, and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

“Congratulations to CurTec on their first U.S. manufacturing operations in Oconee County,” commented South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “This $13 million investment and 32 new jobs are an added boost to the area, and we are excited for a strong business partnership with this great company.”

“Oconee County is continuing to prove itself a leader in Upstate, South Carolina, challenging the status quo and finding innovative ways to address workforce issues and economic development,” said Oconee County Council Chair John Elliott. “We are proud to welcome a company like CurTec into that environment. When companies choose to locate here, they are investing in the lives of hundreds of people, creating generational change in our community. This is another huge win for Oconee County, for the present and the future.”

U.S. Strapping Company Brings More FDI To Lancaster County

In Lancaster County, U.S. Strapping Company, Inc., a division of FROMM Group, will expand its operations with a $34.6 million investment. The Switzerland-based packaging manufacturing company will create 63 new jobs.

FROMM Group manufactures, sells and services packaging products for securing and protecting transport loads around the world.

“Lancaster, SC is an ideal location for us to further expand and invest in our operations in the USA,” said FROMM Group, Switzerland CEO Matthias Schwarzenbach. “The expansion strategy will help us to meet our increasing customers’ demands now and in the future. We have received exceptional cooperation and support from the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.”

The newly purchased building will be U.S. Strapping Company,’s second facility in the county and will allow the company to significantly increase its polyester (PET) strap manufacturing capacity. The state-of-the-art operation will also be a master distribution center for domestic and export sales. The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2023.

“It’s another golden day in Lancaster County with FROMM Group’s expansion of their Lancaster manufacturing operations,” commented Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director James Gilbert. We couldn’t be more excited to see this project come to fruition and the business activity it will be bring to a strategically important industrial location. We are very pleased that FROMM Group recognized the outstanding business climate in Lancaster County and look forward to our continued partnership with this outstanding company.”