Procter & Gamble To Invest $110M In North Carolina Expansion

The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company will invest $110 million to expand its consumer products manufacturing facility located in Greensboro, NC by 80,000 square feet. The project will create an additional 46 jobs.

“We are excited to expand our operations in Greensboro, in order to better meet demand for our products and serve our consumers,” said Procter & Gamble Plant Manager Elke Feierabend. “We are grateful to the Greensboro community for their continued support, and we look forward to many years of partnership and growth.”

“Procter & Gamble is a household name and the company is highly respected globally,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “This expansion is a prime opportunity for Greensboro and Guilford County to add quality jobs as we enhance our advanced manufacturing portfolio.”

“This announcement is another example of a manufacturer finding success in Greensboro/Guilford County and deciding to expand their operations here, “ said Anita Bachmann, chair of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Procter & Gamble’s decision proves our strong workforce makes our community one of the best places to do business.”

The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, which is made up of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corporation, worked with the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, Guilford Technical Community College, the Guilford County Workforce Development Board, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina to secure Procter & Gamble’s investment in Guilford County.

