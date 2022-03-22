Myrtle Beach, SC Selected To Host 2023 LiveXchange Event

03/23/2022

Business Facilities Selects Myrtle Beach, SC To Host 2023 LiveXchange Event

The annual deal-making event for site selectors and economic developers will take place April 24-26, 2023.

Business Facilities announced today that its 19th annual Business Facilities LiveXchange event will take place April 24-26, 2023 at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.

After receiving multiple bids to host LiveXchange from locations nationwide, Myrtle Beach was ultimately selected as the host city.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Myrtle Beach for the 2023 Business Facilities LiveXchange,” said Ted Coene, Chief Business Officer of Business Facilities. “Myrtle Beach previously hosted our event in 2014, and that remains one of our most successful events ever. We’re looking forward to returning for what we’re sure will be an even better and more successful LiveXchange in 2023.”

LiveXchange 2023
(Photo:Adobe Stock)

Business Facilities LiveXchange is the only event of its kind, directly connecting corporate site selectors with economic development organizations in prescheduled one-on-one meetings to discuss big-ticket relocation and expansion projects. More than 300 meetings take place between these growing companies and representatives from states, cities and utilities from across North America.

“We can’t wait to welcome this highly influential audience of site selectors and location advisors to Myrtle Beach in 2023,” said Jeffrey DeLung, Director of Business Development for North Eastern Strategic Alliance. “The business climate in Myrtle Beach is built to thrive in today’s global economy, and we look forward to sharing the benefits of our city and the entire region with all of the attendees at Business Facilities LiveXchange.”

For more information about participating in the 2023 Business Facilities LiveXchange, contact Neil Eisenberg via email at [email protected] or call 732-559-1254. For sponsorship information, click here.

