93 Manufacturing Plants Earn EPA ENERGY STAR Certification
ENERGY STAR certified plants are among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries. Together, 93 plants prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector.
Together, the 93 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification in 2021 prevented more than 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the industrial sector, which is responsible for nearly a third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. ENERGY STAR certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries.
“As these companies demonstrate, improving energy efficiency serves to confront climate change while strengthening our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Manufacturing plants that reduce energy consumption as part of the transition to a zero-emissions future save money and create the resiliency needed for the long-term health of their operations, our economy, and our planet.”
Thanks to their superior energy performance over a single year, these plants avoided nearly 90 trillion Btus of energy consumption and prevented emissions equal to the annual energy use of nearly 650,000 American homes. Since the first plants were certified in 2006, ENERGY STAR certified plants have cumulatively saved manufacturers more than $7 billion on energy bills when compared to average-performing facilities.
Energy efficiency cuts energy waste and is an essential action for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for both the United States’ Long-Term Strategy and the sustainability of the manufacturing sector.
To assess energy performance, plants use EPA’s ENERGY STAR energy performance indicators (EPIs), or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index (Solomon-EII™) scoring system. Plants must score 75 or higher on these 100-point scales—indicating that they are more energy efficient than at least 75% of similar facilities nationwide—to be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement and steel to glass and commercial bakeries.
ENERGY STAR Certified Manufacturing Plants In 2021
Alabama
- Argos USA, Calera (cement manufacturing)
- Georgia-Pacific, Brewton Containerboard & Bleached Board (integrated paper mill)*
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Lincoln (automobile assembly)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Lincoln (automobile engine)
- Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
Arizona
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)
- CalPortland, Rillito (cement manufacturing)
- Drake Cement, LLC, Paulden (cement manufacturing)
- Holsum Bakery of Tolleson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Mesa Organic Baking Co., Inc. (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)
Arkansas
- Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
California
- Ardagh Glass Inc., Madera (container glass manufacturing)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Escondido (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Placentia (commercial bread and roll baking)*
- Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
- J.R. Simplot Company, Helm (nitrogenous fertilizer)
Colorado
- GCC, Pueblo (cement manufacturing)
- Mile Hi Companies, Denver (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, Wheat Ridge (container glass manufacturing)*
Delaware
- AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Newark (pharmaceutical)
Florida
- CEMEX USA, Miami (cement manufacturing)
- Flowers Baking Co. of Bradenton, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)*
- Titan America LLC, Medley (cement manufacturing)
Georgia
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Tallapoosa (automobile transmission)
Illinois
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Robinson (petroleum refining)
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)
Indiana
- General Motors Company, Roanoke (automobile assembly)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Greensburg (automobile assembly)
- Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)
- PepsiCo, Indianapolis Gatorade Hotfill Facility (juice production)
- Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)
Iowa
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Koch Fertilizer Ft. Dodge, LLC (nitrogenous fertilizer)*
Kentucky
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London (commercial bread and roll baking)
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)
Louisiana
- ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Baton Rouge (petroleum refining)
- Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Garyville (petroleum refining)
Maine
- Lepage Bakeries Park Street, LLC, Lewiston (commercial bread and roll baking)*
Michigan
- AbbVie, Wyandotte (pharmaceutical)
- General Motors Company, Flint (automobile assembly)*
Minnesota
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Flint Hills Resources, Pine Bend (petroleum refining)
- Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Saint Paul Park (petroleum refining)
Mississippi
- Georgia-Pacific, New Augusta (pulp mill)
North Carolina
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)
Nebraska
- Koch Fertilizer Beatrice, LLC (nitrogenous fertilizer)
New Jersey
- AbbVie, Branchburg (pharmaceutical)
- Ardagh Glass Inc., Bridgeton (container glass manufacturing)
Nevada
- Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
New York
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)
Ohio
- Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Airport, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)*
- Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Eastpointe, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Anna (automobile engine)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, East Liberty (automobile assembly)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Marysville (automobile assembly)
- Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Russells Point (automobile transmission)
- Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Canton (petroleum refining)
Oklahoma
- Koch Fertilizer Enid, LLC (nitrogenous fertilizer)
Oregon
- Dave’s Killer Bread, Inc., Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)
Pennsylvania
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)
- O-I, Brockway (container glass manufacturing)*
Puerto Rico
- Merck & Co., Inc., Las Piedras (pharmaceutical)
South Carolina
- Argos USA, Harleyville (cement manufacturing)
South Dakota
- GCC, Rapid City (cement manufacturing)
Tennessee
- Beiersdorf North America, Cleveland (pharmaceutical)
- Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)
- Crown Bakeries, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Crown Bakeries, Nashville (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Nissan North America, Decherd (automobile engine)
- Nissan North America, Smyrna (automobile assembly)
- Tate & Lyle, Loudon (corn refining)
Texas
- AbbVie, Waco (pharmaceutical)
- ExxonMobil Fuel & Lubricants, Beaumont (petroleum refining)*
- Flowers Foods, Inc., El Paso (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
Utah
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)
Virginia
- Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Titan America LLC, Troutville (cement manufacturing)
Washington
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Kent (commercial bread and roll baking)*
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Anacortes (petroleum refining)
Wisconsin
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)
- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)
Wyoming
- J.R. Simplot Company, Rock Springs (nitrogenous fertilizer)*
*Represents first-time certification
Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 230 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006.