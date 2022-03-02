LaMotte Company To Expand Manufacturing, R&D Operations In Delaware

LaMotte Company plans to invest $3.3 million to expand its manufacturing and research and development capacity in Newark, DE. Prompted by sales growth, the water-quality testing instrumentation and reagent company will build out lab space at its new location in the Pencader Corporate Center. The 79,000-square-foot site also will include office and production space.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion plans culminating in this investment in Delaware,” said LaMotte President and CEO Scott Amsbaugh. “The Newark location is highly valuable for us given the skilled and educated local workforce and its proximity to global shipping hubs. This investment is critical in our capacity expansion to meet our customers’ growing demands for LaMotte’s products.”

LaMotte produces analytical reagents, electronic instrumentation, and complete portable test kits for chemical analysis for hundreds of applications to serve the pool and spa; drinking water; industrial water; environmental science education; food and beverage; laundry and sanitation; water and wastewater; and aquarium and fish farming industries. LaMotte will hire more than 50 employees immediately with plans to employ more than 100 people working at the site within three years.

“We are working hard to make Delaware more competitive so that we can compete and win every day,” said Governor John Carney. “That means making sure we have the best environment so businesses like LaMotte Company can grow and thrive here in Delaware. We are excited for this expansion and the new jobs it will bring. This investment shows that Delaware remains in demand for manufacturing and innovative development.”

Proximity to the intellectual resources of the University of Delaware was a key reason for LaMotte’s choice of Newark, DE over other Mid-Atlantic locations. The company intends to collaborate with the university’s College of Engineering and Lerner College of Business to develop an internship and employee pipeline. It also plans to partner with Delaware’s vocational high schools and Delaware Technical Community College to address its needs for technician and manufacturing personnel.

Delaware Prosperity Partnership began working with Chestertown, MD-based LaMotte in June 2021 on its site selection process. LaMotte requested a performance-based grant of $190,440 and a Delaware Lab Space Grant of almost $1.06 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund are dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved the request.

