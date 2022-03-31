Fujifilm To Build $28M DE Facility, Completes $88M AZ Expansion The New Castle, DE facility will double inkjet dispersion production; Mesa, AZ plant will supply the semiconductor industry.

Fujifilm will invest $28 million to add a new FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. (FFIC Inc.) facility in New Castle, DE for the production of aqueous inkjet dispersions. The investment will double the company’s production capacity of pigment dispersions in the U.S. to meet growing global demand for inkjet printing. Construction of the new facility at the Delaware site began this month, and is expected to be operational by summer 2023.

“We believe that developments in aqueous ink technology will contribute to the transformation of new markets for inkjet,” said Ian Wilkinson, president and COO, FFIC Inc. “With this investment, we are further strengthening our position as a major manufacturer of both aqueous ink and core pigment dispersion technologies. Our mission is to ensure that we can support our growing North America and global customer base, to accelerate their success in inkjet.”

Last year, Fujifilm announced it would build its first U.S. pigment dispersion manufacturing facility in Delaware to expand its existing Europe-based production to the U.S. The recent announcement brings Fujifilm’s total investment to over $47 million at the Delaware site. To support the increase in manufacturing output across the site, FFIC Inc. will add 30 positions in quality, engineering, production, and administrative roles by the end of 2023 across both facilities.

“Further expanding our manufacturing capacity for pigment dispersions at our Delaware site will enable us to supply aqueous dispersions and inks to our Americas customers more efficiently,” said Melissa Toledo, general manager, Delaware, FFIC Inc. “In addition to expanding operations, we look forward to growing our team here with 30 new positions to support our RxD manufacturing with roles in production, engineering and administrative support.”

FUJIFILM Completes $88 Million Mesa, AZ Expansion

In Mesa, AZ, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. has completed its $88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa. The company supplies chemicals and advanced materials for the semiconductor industry, and has four manufacturing and R&D sites across the U.S.

“These past two years have shown us just how vital semiconductor chips are to our daily lives. We are proud that we had the foresight to expand our operations here in Mesa to support our semiconductor manufacturing customers to enable the rapid advancement of our digital society,” said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and CEO, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., and global vice president, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Division. “Our business is growing rapidly and with this expansion we are hiring talented and skilled employees that will help us support the evolving needs of the semiconductor and electronic materials market.”

The 80,000-square-foot addition to the existing facility includes five new buildings to expand Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP), high-purity solvents and process chemicals manufacturing capacity. The facilities will also house warehousing, R&D and quality control laboratories, office space, and bulk chemical handling and storage.

The expansion increases FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc.’s manufacturing capacity by 30%. The company plans to add 120 new positions in chemistry, engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and maintenance by the end of 2024.

Following construction completion in 2021, the new manufacturing operations for CMP slurries and high-purity solvents were brought online in early 2022; these chemicals are used in Fujifilm’s CMP and Formulated Products (FP) business lines to make, clean, and polish semiconductor chips.

The new FP R&D lab operations began in February 2022, which includes new state-of-the-art process tools and instrumentation to enable the development of next-generation materials for semiconductors in new consumer and electronic products. Bulk chemical storage and 40,000 square feet of warehouse space was added to support expanded manufacturing of CMP and FP products. The expanded site also includes a new cafeteria and Fujifit, a free fitness center for the company’s employees with state-of-the-art work-out equipment, and classes.

“Fujifilm has been a corporate partner and employer in Mesa for over 25 years, and we are thrilled that they continue to invest in our city,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This expansion brings meaningful career opportunities for our residents with the chance to make an impact on the global semiconductor industry.”