CAIF Will Invest $5M In New South Carolina Operations

Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, Inc. (CAIF) will establish operations in Lexington County, SC. The supplier of naturally sourced ingredients for the food and beverage, dietary supplement and pet nutrition industries will invest $5 million in the project, and create 20 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence and continue building the CAIF brand in the Palmetto State,” said CAIF CEO Cesar Fernandes. “I would like to whole-heartedly thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Lexington County for assisting with this project. It is truly exciting knowing that our planned new operation will positively contribute to the local economy and generate at least 20 new jobs in the area within just the first phase of our project.”

CAIF specializes in the procurement, custom production and distribution of science-backed superfoods and health-promoting ingredients. The company develops new products by closely following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.

Located in West Columbia, CAIF’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Additionally, the office and state-of-the-art lab will accommodate the logistics, quality, finance, human resources and research and development departments. CAIF expects the facility to be operational by the second quarter of 2022.

“We are excited to see CAIF establish operations in Lexington County and create 20 new jobs in the area,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is yet another example of our state’s business-friendly environment attracting companies to South Carolina. We look forward to watching this company continue to grow and succeed.”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Lexington County to assist with costs related to the project.

“South Carolina has shown that we have the recipe for success for companies of all kinds,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are happy to celebrate CAIF establishing new operations in Lexington County and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this great company.”

“We are pleased to welcome CAIF to South Carolina,” commented Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “Their investment in the state, through new operations in Lexington County, is a testament to South Carolina’s largest industry, agribusiness. We look forward to seeing this company develop.”

“We welcome Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors to Lexington County,” said Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam. “While the company is known for the ingredients it puts into products, we’re particularly excited today about the investment it’s putting into the local community and its people. Congratulations CAIF on your growth and to our partners in Lexington County for this latest win.”