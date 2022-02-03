Sikich Adds Economic Development Consulting Services

Sikich, a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services, has hired economic development expert Jenny Massey to lead the firm’s new economic development consulting practice. Massey and her team will work closely with clients to minimize risk and maximize returns from their relocation and expansion projects.

“Our priority is to help our clients grow their businesses, and economic development consulting is essential to efficiently and strategically scaling a company,” said Ray Lampner, partner-in-charge of CPA Consulting Services at Sikich. “Jenny’s experience and insights will be invaluable to clients as they look to add headcount, expand their footprint and make capital investments.”

With nearly 15 years of experience in economic development consulting, Massey works closely with businesses across many industries – including technology, aerospace, logistics, life sciences, professional services, advanced manufacturing and ag-bioscience – on site selection, incentive procurement and compliance. She helps companies capitalize on applicable local and state tax credits, training grants, and site-specific incentives.

Prior to joining Sikich, Massey co-founded FairWinds Advisors, a national consulting firm specializing in site selection and incentives procurement. She has helped a broad range of companies – from startups to Fortune 500 organizations – improve business development, corporate strategic planning, negotiation, and compliance efforts. Massey also mentors startup companies with gBETA, a program of national startup accelerator gener8tor that supports early-stage companies. She earned degrees at Indiana University and The Wharton School.

“I love to see how incentives and strategic planning can make a positive impact for companies of any size,” said Massey. “With access to Sikich’s extensive suite of services – ranging from accounting to technology to advisory offerings – we can help our clients accelerate growth and alleviate inevitable growing pains. I look forward to connecting clients with our team of experts to bring innovative solutions that help achieve their goals.”

Massey will work in Sikich’s Indianapolis office. To learn more about the economic development consulting offering, click here.