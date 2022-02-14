Sherwin-Williams To Invest $324M In North Carolina Expansion

In Statesville, NC, the Sherwin-Williams Company will expand its architectural paint and coatings manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility. The company plans to invest $324 million and add more than 180 jobs in an expansion that will nearly double the Iredell County site’s existing workforce over the next three years.

“Sherwin-Williams continues to invest in initiatives that support our growth for years to come. The planned expansion of our Statesville facility demonstrates a deep commitment to both our customers and the region,” said John G. Morikis, chairman, president and CEO, Sherwin-Williams. “This investment will not only allow us to meet the growing customer demand in the region, but it will also add a number of good-paying jobs to our already vibrant employee base in the community.”

The project will include a 36,000-square-foot extension of Sherwin-Williams’ existing 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Four new rail spurs will be added, and the company will build a new 800,000-square-foot distribution and fleet transportation center, which includes another 200,000 square feet for future expansion. These facility upgrades will add millions of gallons of annual manufacturing capacity and increase pallet storage capacity to support the company in meeting demand for its architectural paint and coatings products.

The company considered multiple locations for expansion opportunities before selecting the Statesville facility. Among the reasons the site was selected include its transportation infrastructure, ability to handle expanded capacity, and a location that provides for the centralization of existing distribution opportunities. In addition, Sherwin-Williams leaders said they are extremely pleased with the high quality of its current workforce at its North Carolina facilities and are confident in having continued access to top talent across the state.

Sherwin-Williams will receive incentives and benefits valued at approximately $30 million from the state, county, and local government as part of the agreement. This investment reflects the strength of the public-private partnership between Sherwin-Williams and the state of North Carolina, Iredell County, and the city of Statesville, and underscores the company’s confidence in the region and its people.

“Sherwin-Williams has long been a top employer in North Carolina. There are currently more than 2,400 full-time Sherwin-Williams employees working in the state, and [this] announcement ensures a substantial number of jobs will be added over the next three years,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Because of this continued partnership, the state was pleased to provide the necessary financial incentives to support the company’s decision to grow its footprint in the city of Statesville for years to come.”

“Sherwin-Williams has been an integral part of the Statesville community since 1993. We are thrilled that they decided to continue to invest in our city, our region, and our people by expanding their footprint and adding career opportunities with today’s announcement,” said Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh. “We look forward to seeing the progress of the project and to welcoming new Sherwin-Williams employees to the enhanced facility in 2024.”

Construction is expected to start by the third quarter of this year, with all work slated to be completed by the end of 2024. The manufacturing facility will continue to operate for the duration of the project.

