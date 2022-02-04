Port Of Philadelphia: Gov. Wolf Announces $246M Investment

Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a $246 million state investment into the Port of Philadelphia to continue modernization efforts and improve regional economic stability. This funding builds upon the Governor’s comprehensive $300 million Capital Investment Program at the Port of Philadelphia announced in 2016.

“The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “The port supports jobs, encourages trade, and builds connections that help businesses and communities across Pennsylvania thrive. This new $246 million investment will help the port build on its success over the past few years and will help Pennsylvania build on our commonwealth’s economic success and job growth, too.”

In 2016, Gov. Wolf announced his Port Development Plan to redevelop underutilized areas of the Port of Philadelphia by investing more than $300 million in the port’s infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment. Critical infrastructure investments included the purchase and implementation of three new super post-Panamax cranes at the Packer Avenue Marine terminal, the building of two new state-of-the-art warehouses, and the development of the SouthPort Auto Terminal, the first new port terminal in more than 45 years. Since implementing the infrastructure improvement plan the port has realized record breaking cargo volumes, nearly 60 percent container growth, and created thousands of new jobs.

“Governor Wolf’s leadership and vision breathed new life into the Port of Philadelphia,” said Executive Director and CEO of PhilaPort Jeff Theobald. “He has given us the tools to take our meaningful place as the gateway of choice for global cargoes.”

Joining the governor at the Port of Philadelphia for the announcement was the Port of Philadelphia Board Chairman Jerry Sweeney, ​state Senator Nikil Saval, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

“The Port of Philadelphia is one of the most critical links in the country’s supply chain,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey. “Its success is vital to the economic health of Pennsylvania and its impacts ripple throughout the commonwealth. This investment will create jobs not only at the port, but also for workers who transport goods across the region and the country. Investing in our ports will ease the economic challenges Pennsylvania families are facing by making operations smoother, getting goods to people faster and helping lower the costs of some of those everyday items families need. I was proud to join Governor Wolf today to make this announcement and grateful that his Administration has made PhilaPort a top priority during his time in office. We will continue to work to bring infrastructure investments to the Port of Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania.”

“In the history of the Port of Philadelphia, there has been no greater ally than Governor Tom Wolf in terms of capital investment, vision, and consistent support,” said Chairman of the Board of PhilaPort Jerry Sweeney. “Our dramatic cargo and jobs growth are a direct result of his leadership.”

“PhilaPort is the fastest growing port in the United States, serving as a crucial point of connection between our country and the rest of the world, and providing our region with good, family-sustaining jobs,” said Senator ​Saval. “This investment in PhilaPort will help solidify Pennsylvania’s preeminence along the Eastern Seaboard in ensuring the smooth transit of essential supplies. I applaud Governor Wolf for his work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s future health and success.”

“The Port of Philadelphia is the fastest growing port in the United States,” said Representative Elizabeth Fiedler. “I am proud to represent the Packer Ave Marine Terminal and so many of the workers who keep our port running. As we continue to focus on infrastructure, we must invest in hubs like this port and the family-sustaining, union jobs they support. Thank you to Governor Wolf for echoing the importance of state and federal investment in Philadelphia’s Port, for workers and their families.”

“The need to strengthen and invest in infrastructure at our ports and throughout the supply chain has been thrown into sharp focus in recent months,” said Secretary Gramian. “PennDOT is proud to support the Port of Philadelphia to help improve the port and improve connections with the rest of our transportation network.”

