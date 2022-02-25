Omnis Building Technologies Will Build $40M Facility In West Virginia

Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bluefield, WV. The plant, which create between 150 and 300 jobs, will manufacture housing materials that will revolutionize the future of residential construction.

California-based Omnis Building Technologies manufactures energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, the patented turn-key homes are move-in ready in just a few days.

When considering locations across the country, the company pegged Bluefield as an ideal site for the facility because it enables Omnis to bring CIBU homes to most of the population in the U.S. by rail or truck, according to President Jonathan Hodson.

“Locating in Bluefield allows us to employ a workforce made up of a broad range of individuals with a high work ethic and to utilize the abundance of readily available natural resources,” said Hodson. “Locating in West Virginia satisfies our mission of providing family-sustaining jobs through the manufacturing of affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes.”

Omnis Building Technologies will break ground shortly and expects the facility to be in operation by the end of 2022.

“I would like to be the first to thank Omnis and welcome them to our great state with open arms. I am beyond proud as Governor to make yet another major economic development announcement that is going to change countless West Virginians’ lives for the better,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We continue to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that the rocket ship ride I promised is real. This is the fourth major economic development project that I’ve been able to announce in less than a month, and these are huge, successful companies that are investing truckloads of money in our state, while creating careers for entire communities of hardworking West Virginians from north to south.

“Can you imagine, five or ten years ago, how excited we would’ve been to have just one of these announcements? Now, we’re almost numb to reeling in big fish after big fish,” he continued. “We’re on a roll like we’ve never seen before, but we can’t take this historic success for granted. We all need to take a step back and really appreciate Omnis’ commitment to our state and celebrate all the goodness they are going to bring to their new home in West Virginia.”

According to researchers at Freddie Mac, there is a shortage of nearly 4 million homes in the U.S., and the gap between supply and demand continues to grow.

“This is exactly the forward-thinking type of company that Governor Justice wanted to land in West Virginia when he made the decision to elevate our economic development operations,” commented West Virginia Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Our country is facing a housing shortage. Contractors simply aren’t able to meet the growing demand. Sadly, this can make the dream of owning a home out of reach for many Americans. That’s why we are so excited to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to West Virginia and help them revolutionize the future of residential construction. This will make home-ownership more sustainable and affordable for the average West Virginian.”

“The Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority began working to attract Omnis approximately 14 months ago and we are honored that they chose Bluefield as their location,” said BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer. “The jobs created by Omnis will be a tremendous boost to our area and it is a privilege to be part of the project.”