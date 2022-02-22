Nissan Investing $500M In Mississippi Expansion

Nissan will build two all-new, all-electric vehicles at its Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi. The automobile maker will invest $500 million in its Canton facility to support the expansion, which will bring the company’s total investment in Mississippi since 2003 to $4 billion.

Nissan’s Mississippi operations will be updated with the latest in EV manufacturing technology to support production of all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles, scheduled to begin in 2025. The project includes upskilling nearly 2,000 employees at Nissan Canton. The facility, which employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled nearly 5 million vehicles, currently produces the Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models.

“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”

The project is part of Nissan Ambition 2030, which calls for 23 electrified models for the Nissan and Infiniti brands globally—including 15 all-electric vehicles—by 2030, and will make Mississippi home to Nissan and its employees for years to come.

“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future.”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training in support of the project. Madison County will also provide support, and Accelerate Mississippi will assist Nissan with its upskilling, retraining, and community outreach efforts.

“Nissan is the cornerstone of the state’s automotive industry,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Nearly 20 years after opening its Canton facility, Mississippians continue to produce award-winning vehicles for this global automotive leader. Nissan’s decision to produce electric vehicles in the state once again places Mississippi in the global spotlight, demonstrating the pride our workforce takes in a job well done and its commitment to lasting success. MDA is proud to have played a role in this project, and we thank our partners at the Madison County Economic Development Authority and The Madison County Board of Supervisors for working with our team to ensure this economic win for Central Mississippi.

“Accelerate Mississippi is pleased to work with a forward-thinking company that dedicates time, energy and resources to building up its community for increased opportunity of the future,” said Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director Ryan T. Miller. “Nissan has a vision for investing in its employees and the state of Mississippi that we believe will positively impact the people of our state, and we look forward to partnering in this noble endeavor.”