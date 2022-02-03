Monogram Assembled Foods Will Create Nearly 400 Jobs In Tennessee

Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC is investing $53.5 million to establish new operations in Dickson, TN. The Tennessee-based packaged and value-added food company’s expansion will create nearly 400 new jobs in the region.

“Dickson is a thriving community with a dynamic workforce, and we are proud to call it home for our newest location,” said CEO Karl Schledwitz. “Our team members at Monogram Foods in Dickson will allow us to bring even more of your favorite convenience foods and appetizers to stores across the country. We look forward to bringing more jobs to the community and serving the Dickson area in many ways. A huge thanks to the state of Tennessee, TVA, and Dickson County for helping make this a reality.”

Monogram Foods purchased a building formerly owned by Conagra, which announced in early 2020 its plans to close the facility. As part of the acquisition, the facility never closed, and the company offered employment to Conagra’s existing employees so that no jobs were lost during the transition.

“I thank Monogram Foods for its continued investment in Tennessee and congratulate the company on its newest operations in Dickson,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We welcome these 400 new manufacturing positions in rural Tennessee as we continue to focus on high-quality job growth across our state.”

The company employs more than 3,000 workers and operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven states. Its Dickson operations will operate similarly to its other 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, which offer a full range of meat snacks, appetizers, assembled sandwiches, fully cooked and raw bacon, corn dogs, USDA baked goods and other convenience products.

“More than $12 billion has been invested in Tennessee by manufacturing companies since 2016,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “[This] $53.5 million investment in Dickson County will strengthen that figure while also enhancing our state’s business-friendly climate and reputation as a leader in the manufacturing sector.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 160 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee resulting in nearly 44,000 job commitments and approximately $7.5 billion in capital investment.

“Dickson County is looking forward to Monogram Foods becoming the newest corporate partner in our community,” commented Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial. “The county’s ability to retain the existing Conagra employees was the greatest factor when negotiating the Monogram Foods project. The new average wage and additional jobs created were an added bonus for the local community. Projects like Monogram Foods raise the bar for future industry recruitment to provide quality jobs for those living in and around Dickson County.”

“The City of Dickson is proud to be selected for the first production facility for Monogram Foods in Tennessee,” said Dickson Mayor Donnie Weiss. “Not only are we glad to see the existing jobs of the former Conagra Brands facility in the William D. Field-Dickson County Industrial Park salvaged, but we are excited about the prospective growth and addition of new jobs anticipated under Monogram Foods. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Monogram Foods as the latest corporate citizen of the city.”

