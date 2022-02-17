Meta Picks Idaho For New 960,000 SF Data Center

Meta, formerly the Facebook company) will locate its newest data center the City of Kuna, ID. The data center represents an investment of $800 million, and is is expected to create 100 jobs in Kuna and the broader Treasure Valley when operational.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come.”

Idaho is considered an ideal location for data centers, with low risk of natural disasters, a stable climate and a ready workforce. These factors, combined with the city’s access to infrastructure and renewable energy, and a great pool of talent, were all important factors in Meta’s decision, according to Idaho Department of Commerce.

“We are excited to welcome Meta to Idaho and the Treasure Valley,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “Meta’s large investment in Kuna means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state. We look forward a long, successful relationship with Meta and other stakeholders.”

Meta will break ground on the over 960,000-square-foot data center in September 2022, with construction anticipated to continue through 2025. The project will create more than 1,200 jobs at peak construction.

As part of the company’s commitment to Kuna, Meta is investing approximately $50 million in a new water and sewer system for the city. Infrastructure will be constructed by Meta and dedicated to the City of Kuna to own and operate. The system will provide increased capacity for new users and new businesses in the area.

The Meta Kuna Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy from new resources connected to Idaho Power’s system. Meta will be the first customer to participate in Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way program. Meta’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by also investing in local water restoration projects to help restore the water the facility consumes.

“Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor Joe Stear. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

